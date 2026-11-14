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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Nashua, NH
Nashua’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local favorites hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Store Team Member (Cashier, Stocker, Animal Care)
- Employer: Pet Supplies Plus
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with pets all day while helping customers pick food, toys, and supplies. This role mixes cashier work, stocking, and hands-on animal care, with employee discounts, flexible schedules, and training programs for pet lovers.
4:00am Overnight Stock Clerk – Full Time
- Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time, overnight
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you like early hours and a quieter store. You’ll stock shelves, keep the club clean, and help members, with weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and stock purchase plan if eligible.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team, drive sales, and help customers with auto parts in a busy retail setting. Good fit if you want leadership experience, enjoy problem-solving, and can work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Foot Locker (part of DICK’S Sporting Goods family)
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.50/hour plus potential bonus
Help run the store, coach the team, and keep sneaker fans happy on the sales floor. Comes with employee discount, bonus potential, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k), and is great for anyone aiming to grow in retail leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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