Nashua’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local favorites hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with pets all day while helping customers pick food, toys, and supplies. This role mixes cashier work, stocking, and hands-on animal care, with employee discounts, flexible schedules, and training programs for pet lovers.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, overnight

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like early hours and a quieter store. You’ll stock shelves, keep the club clean, and help members, with weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and stock purchase plan if eligible.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team, drive sales, and help customers with auto parts in a busy retail setting. Good fit if you want leadership experience, enjoy problem-solving, and can work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

Employer: Foot Locker (part of DICK’S Sporting Goods family)

Foot Locker (part of family) Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50/hour plus potential bonus

Help run the store, coach the team, and keep sneaker fans happy on the sales floor. Comes with employee discount, bonus potential, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k), and is great for anyone aiming to grow in retail leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.