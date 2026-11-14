Nashua’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in tech, defense, and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got management experience (or you’re early career and hungry to lead), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Nashua, NH (onsite in fulfillment/operations facilities)

(onsite in fulfillment/operations facilities) Salary: $71,400/year in Nashua

in Nashua Type: Full-time, early career

This is a hands-on operations leadership role where you’ll manage 50–100 warehouse associates, run shift huddles, and keep safety, quality, and productivity on track. Great fit if you’re finishing a bachelor’s or master’s degree, want fast responsibility, and don’t mind being on your feet in a busy warehouse environment.

Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions

Location: Nashua, NH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the global P&L for a high-speed cable product line serving data centers, networking, and other advanced electronics markets. You’ll own strategy, roadmaps, pricing, and new product launches, and travel up to 25% (including Asia) while working closely with sales, engineering, and operations.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Nashua, NH, US

Salary: $118,095 – $200,762/year

Type: Full-time

Step into a key role on a brand-new electronic warfare program, guiding it from proposal through development into production. Ideal if you have program/project management experience, a strong supply chain or manufacturing background, and want to shape strategy while owning forecasting, capacity planning, and transition to production.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Nashua, NH, US

Salary: $118,095 – $200,762/year

Type: Full-time

High-visibility leadership track role on one of BAE’s most strategic programs. You’ll partner closely with the Program Manager to drive execution, manage risks, support customer engagement, and coordinate across engineering, operations, finance, and more—great for someone seen as a high-potential future leader.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.