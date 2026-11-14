Nashua has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and come with real impact.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Nashua

YMCA of Greater Nashua Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Part-time, non-exempt

Schedule: Evenings and weekends as needed

Help the Y build programs that boost mental, social, and emotional wellness for all ages. You’ll design groups, workshops, and partnerships that make people feel seen, supported, and connected across the community.

Employer: Greater Nashua Mental Health

Greater Nashua Mental Health Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Education: Bachelor’s in Psychology or related field

Bachelor’s in Psychology or related field Experience: 1–2 years; valid driver’s license required

Support people as they move from hospital care back into the community over a 9‑month period. You’ll meet clients where they are, link them to services, help with benefits and housing, and work with a team that offers strong benefits and loan-forgiveness–friendly employment.

Employer: Aspire Living & Learning

Aspire Living & Learning Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (includes at least one weekend day)

Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour, based on education and experience

Provide daily living and community support to adults with developmental disabilities in a residential setting. This is a good fit if you’re patient, caring, and want steady overnight hours plus strong benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.