Nashua has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from entry-level shop work to skilled maintenance. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to learn on the job.

Employer: Tulley Buick GMC / Tulley Automotive Group, Inc.

Tulley Buick GMC / Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role in a busy dealership shop — great if you want to break into the automotive world. You’ll handle trash, tires, and shop cleaning, Monday–Friday only, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and more.

Employer: Wakefield Thermal

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on maintenance role in a manufacturing setting, working on CNC machines, production equipment, and facility systems. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of industrial maintenance experience and like troubleshooting mechanical and electrical issues.

Employer: MDP Development LLC

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $26.00–$30.00 per hour

Support day-to-day upkeep at an apartment community, from unit turns and minor repairs to resident work orders and property care. They value attitude and willingness to learn, and offer 401(k) with match and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway — momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in the process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.