Nashua’s sales scene is busy right now—great mix of corporate, retail, and real estate roles. If you’re good with people and numbers, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: Critical Process Filtration (CPF)

Critical Process Filtration (CPF) Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: From $100,000/year

Lead a sales team for a manufacturer serving pharma, electronics, and life sciences. Heavy travel (up to 75%) and eight years of B2B/life sciences sales needed, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO).

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Own the “Pro” contractor business for a busy flooring store—prospecting, building accounts, and growing sales in your territory. Comes with bonus opportunities, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase plan, and paid vacation, holidays, and volunteer time.

Employer: IPS Cash (Inherited Property Solutions LLC)

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: $75,000 – $150,000+ at plan earnings

Face-to-face real estate investing sales: meet homeowners, evaluate properties, present offers, and close deals. Uncapped-style earnings, plus health insurance, 401(k) with company contribution, strong training, and clear paths to grow.

Employer: The Norfolk Companies

Location: Nashua & Salem, NH showrooms

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $100,000+

Blend design and sales by creating kitchens and baths in 20/20 or AutoCAD and turning showroom traffic into signed projects. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a steady flow of homeowner leads.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.