Nashua’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, home health, long‑term care, and retail pharmacy. Good mix of steady local roles and high‑pay travel contracts right now.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts)

Pay: $3,430 per week

Highlights: 13‑week assignment in the Cardiac Cath & Special Procedures Lab. Requires 3+ years’ experience, ARRT, BLS, ACLS, and strong cath lab skills (Balloon Pump, Impella). Great if you want top pay and advanced cardiac work.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Travel, full-time (36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts)

Pay: $3,270 per week

Highlights: 13‑week contract, 7a–7p, start 11/30/2026. Big perk list: day‑1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, stipends for lodging, meals, travel if you qualify. 1+ year cath lab experience required.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts)

Pay: $2,412 per week

Highlights: 13‑week echo tech contract starting 12/07/2026. Allied health travel role with a company founded by travel nurses, focused on competitive pay and strong support.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00 per hour

Highlights: Front‑line role helping patients with prescriptions in a busy retail pharmacy. Training provided, high school diploma preferred but not required, must be 16+. Full benefits: medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement savings, and more. Application window expected to close 01/30/2027.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $10,000 sign‑on bonus

Highlights: Split role between direct patient care and teaching/mentoring new RNs and LPNs in home health. Requires active NH RN license and prior Medicare‑certified home health experience. Great fit if you love coaching and still want hands‑on nursing.

Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health

Location: Southern NH Medical Center, Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, day/eve rotator (7a–7p / 11a–11p, every other weekend)

Unit: 3 East – 30‑bed adult med/surg (orthopedics, neurosurgical, general med/surg)

3 East – (orthopedics, neurosurgical, general med/surg) Highlights: Work at a Magnet®‑designated hospital with typical ratios around 5:1 days / 6:1 nights. Strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, tuition & certification reimbursement, loan paydown, 403(b) and more. Open to ASN or BSN RNs licensed in NH.

Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health

Location: Southern NH Medical Center, Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, nights (7p–7a, every other weekend)

Unit: 3 East – 30‑bed adult med/surg

3 East – Highlights: Same unit and support as the day/eve role, but for night owls. NH RN license required; strong focus on evidence‑based, team‑driven care with robust education and career growth.

Employer: The Courville at Nashua

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time & Per Diem

Shifts: 7a–3p, 3p–11p, 11p–7a , plus per diem (min 4 shifts/month)

, plus Highlights: Locally owned senior care community with over 50 days without agency use, so you work with a stable in‑house team. Shift differentials up to +$6/hr on weekends and evenings/nights. Active NH LNA license required; they’ll pay NH fees for CNA candidates upon hire. Includes medical/dental, earned time, 401(k), FSA.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or can flex on schedule and start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.