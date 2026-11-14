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🍽️ Nashua NH Food & Beauty Jobs With Multiple Openings
Nashua’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Hair Stylist / Barber – Sport Clips
- Employer: Sport Clips Haircuts
- Location: Nashua, NH (Amherst St.)
- Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling, PT options mentioned)
- Pay: Approx. $25–$35/hour (hourly + tips + incentives) + $800 sign-on bonus
Men’s cuts only, no color or chemical work. Busy, walk-in style shop with instant clientele, paid training on fades/clipper work, and a team-focused, locally owned salon.
Food Services Receiver – First Shift, 40 hrs
- Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health
- Location: Nashua, NH (Southern NH Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time, first shift, weekends & holidays
- Pay: Not listed
Behind-the-scenes food service role handling deliveries, checking orders, stocking, and keeping storerooms safe and organized for the hospital. Comes with full hospital benefits like health, dental, vision, disability, retirement plan, and tuition help.
Eyebrow Threader – Idolize Brows and Beauty
- Employer: Idolize Brows and Beauty
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$35.00 per hour (base + tips)
Hands-on beauty role for experienced threaders (1+ year). Fun, team-focused studio with flexible schedules, employee discounts, paid training, and support for professional development.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact schedule are often flexible if you’re a good fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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