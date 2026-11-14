Nashua’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts Location: Nashua, NH (Amherst St.)

Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling, PT options mentioned)

Pay: Approx. $25–$35/hour (hourly + tips + incentives) + $800 sign-on bonus

Men’s cuts only, no color or chemical work. Busy, walk-in style shop with instant clientele, paid training on fades/clipper work, and a team-focused, locally owned salon.

Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health

Location: Nashua, NH (Southern NH Medical Center)

Type: Full-time, first shift, weekends & holidays

Pay: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes food service role handling deliveries, checking orders, stocking, and keeping storerooms safe and organized for the hospital. Comes with full hospital benefits like health, dental, vision, disability, retirement plan, and tuition help.

Employer: Idolize Brows and Beauty

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$35.00 per hour (base + tips)

Hands-on beauty role for experienced threaders (1+ year). Fun, team-focused studio with flexible schedules, employee discounts, paid training, and support for professional development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact schedule are often flexible if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.