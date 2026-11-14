Nashua’s engineering scene is hot right now, especially in defense, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. If you like hands-on tech and complex systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Crane Currency

Crane Currency Location: Nashua, NH (onsite, ~50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus plan + 401(k) match)

Join a global leader in currency and micro‑optics, owning the controls workstream to move new manufacturing processes from concept to stable production. Great fit if you enjoy PLC/HMI, automation, machine vision, and cross-site project work.

Employer: Piper Companies (for a high-speed interconnect manufacturer)

Piper Companies (for a high-speed interconnect manufacturer) Location: Nashua, NH (onsite, M–F)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $120,000–$180,000/year

Work on next‑gen high-speed connectors and channels for datacenter, networking, and telecom gear. You’ll do SI simulations and lab work (TDR, VNA, scopes, BERT) and can get relocation help and possible sponsorship if you’re the right fit.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Nashua, NH (100% onsite cleanroom)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,008–$164,914/year

Support a growing semiconductor foundry with hands-on work in Dry Etch, CVD, PVD, and process improvement. Ideal if you like SPC/DOE, new tool installs, and yield optimization in a high-impact defense environment.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $153,377–$260,743/year

Lead test strategy and execution for advanced electronic warfare products in the ACES line. You’ll guide automated factory test solutions, manage budgets and schedules, and need 12+ years of technical leadership plus eligibility for a Secret clearance.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Hudson, NH (near Nashua)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + equity; strong benefits)

Own opto‑mechanical hardware from concept to production for high‑performance cooled infrared cameras and IDCAs. Great for senior mechanical engineers who love hands-on builds, precision alignment, CAD, thermal/structural analysis, and can qualify for a U.S. Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.