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Nashua
🏗️ Nashua NH Engineering Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings
12 days ago
Nashua’s engineering scene is hot right now, especially in defense, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. If you like hands-on tech and complex systems, these roles are worth a look.
Process Control Engineer – Technology Transfer
- Employer: Crane Currency
- Location: Nashua, NH (onsite, ~50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes bonus plan + 401(k) match)
Join a global leader in currency and micro‑optics, owning the controls workstream to move new manufacturing processes from concept to stable production. Great fit if you enjoy PLC/HMI, automation, machine vision, and cross-site project work.
Signal Integrity Engineer
- Employer: Piper Companies (for a high-speed interconnect manufacturer)
- Location: Nashua, NH (onsite, M–F)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $120,000–$180,000/year
Work on next‑gen high-speed connectors and channels for datacenter, networking, and telecom gear. You’ll do SI simulations and lab work (TDR, VNA, scopes, BERT) and can get relocation help and possible sponsorship if you’re the right fit.
ENG Sr – Semiconductor Process Engineer
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
- Location: Nashua, NH (100% onsite cleanroom)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $97,008–$164,914/year
Support a growing semiconductor foundry with hands-on work in Dry Etch, CVD, PVD, and process improvement. Ideal if you like SPC/DOE, new tool installs, and yield optimization in a high-impact defense environment.
Product Line Engineering – Product Test Lead
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $153,377–$260,743/year
Lead test strategy and execution for advanced electronic warfare products in the ACES line. You’ll guide automated factory test solutions, manage budgets and schedules, and need 12+ years of technical leadership plus eligibility for a Secret clearance.
Senior Mechanical Engineer – Infrared Systems
- Employer: Anduril Industries
- Location: Hudson, NH (near Nashua)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (base + equity; strong benefits)
Own opto‑mechanical hardware from concept to production for high‑performance cooled infrared cameras and IDCAs. Great for senior mechanical engineers who love hands-on builds, precision alignment, CAD, thermal/structural analysis, and can qualify for a U.S. Secret clearance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has related roles that might be a better match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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