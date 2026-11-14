Nashua’s finance scene is busy right now, especially in manufacturing and insurance. If you’ve got solid accounting or underwriting experience, there are some strong career moves here.

Employer: Clear Align

Clear Align Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on cost accounting role in a manufacturing environment supporting defense, aerospace, and commercial work. You’ll own product and job costing, inventory valuation, COGS, and variance analysis, and partner closely with Operations and the CFO to improve margins and cost visibility.

Employer: AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level workers’ compensation underwriter role managing a profitable book of business. You’ll analyze risk, price policies, travel up to 25% to meet agents, and help shape strategy with the regional sales and vertical teams.

Employer: Resonetics

Location: Nashua, NH (hybrid office)

(hybrid office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$130,000 (anticipated range)

Lead GL accounting and financial reporting for a global medical-device manufacturer. You’ll manage a team, run month-end close, own GAAP reporting and technical accounting (revenue, leases, fixed assets), and work with tools like Blackline, Epicor, NetSuite, and Sage.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume and click through to apply or save the listing today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.