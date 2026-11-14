Nashua neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like camping, crafting, or just need furniture, there’s something here for you.

Item: Camping cots, like new, never used

Quantity & sizes:

2 cots : 75" x 28" x 15"

: 75" x 28" x 15" 1 XXL cot : 79" x 32" x 19"

Details:

: 79" x 32" x 19" 25mm square anti-rust steel frame with 1mm thick tubing

with 1mm thick tubing Double-layer 1200D Oxford cloth (more durable than 600D)

(more durable than 600D) Standard cots hold up to 500 lbs each

each XXL cot holds up to 900 lbs

Each cot includes a soft removable quilted pad and storage (as described in listing)

Location: Near Rt 3, Nashua, NH

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Sturdy wooden dining table, used

Features:

Decorative legs

Marked as FREE in the listing

Condition: Used, but described as sturdy

Location: Conant Rd, Nashua, NH

Source: nextdoor.com (Furniture)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Assorted empty glass jars (Oui yogurt style)

Great for:

Crafts and DIY projects

Small storage

Candle gifts and decor

Location: Birch Hill, Nashua, NH

Source: nextdoor.com (Home decor and accessories)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Nashua tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.