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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Nashua Right Now
Nashua neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like camping, crafting, or just need furniture, there’s something here for you.
Camping Cots (near rt 3)
Item: Camping cots, like new, never used
Quantity & sizes:
- 2 cots: 75" x 28" x 15"
- 1 XXL cot: 79" x 32" x 19"
Details:
- 25mm square anti-rust steel frame with 1mm thick tubing
- Double-layer 1200D Oxford cloth (more durable than 600D)
- Standard cots hold up to 500 lbs each
- XXL cot holds up to 900 lbs
- Each cot includes a soft removable quilted pad and storage (as described in listing)
Location: Near Rt 3, Nashua, NH
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Wooden Dining Table free. Used
Item: Sturdy wooden dining table, used
Features:
- Decorative legs
- Marked as FREE in the listing
Condition: Used, but described as sturdy
Location: Conant Rd, Nashua, NH
Source: nextdoor.com (Furniture)
Collection of Empty Glass Jars
Item: Assorted empty glass jars (Oui yogurt style)
Great for:
- Crafts and DIY projects
- Small storage
- Candle gifts and decor
Location: Birch Hill, Nashua, NH
Source: nextdoor.com (Home decor and accessories)
Free items in Nashua tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.