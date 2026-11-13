Nashua’s HR scene is busy right now – from hands-on recruiting to high-level compensation work, there’s something for every stage of your HR career.

Employer: Nesco Resource

Nesco Resource Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay, benefits, and training)

Fast-paced staffing role where you’ll source, interview, and place candidates with local employers. Good fit if you have HR, recruiting, retail, or customer service experience and like high-energy, people-focused work.

Employer: Gateways Community Services

Location: Nashua, NH (in-person)

Type: Full-time (M–F, 8:30am–4:30pm)

(M–F, 8:30am–4:30pm) Pay: $24.00/hour (about $49,900/year at 40 hrs/week)

Blend of payroll and HR support for a nonprofit serving people with disabilities and their families. Great if you have 1–3 years of payroll/HR experience, like detailed work, and want strong benefits (401(k)/403(b), health, dental, vision, PTO, and more).

Employer: Resonetics

Location: Nashua, NH (hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $90,000 – $125,000/year

Senior-level role owning compensation, total rewards, and HR compliance for a growing company. Ideal if you have 5+ years in compensation/Total Rewards, strong Excel and data skills, and want to lead merit cycles, pay structures, and global mobility projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and local employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.