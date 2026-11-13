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⚖️ Nashua NH Legal & Compliance Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Nashua’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level support to senior management. If you’re detail‑oriented and like rules, contracts, or court work, these are worth a look.
Compliance Manager, Gate City Casino
- Employer: Delaware North
- Location: Nashua, NH (Gate City Casino / Sheraton Nashua Hotel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead compliance for a busy casino, focusing on regulatory rules, AML, and Title 31. You’ll run training, handle audits, work with law enforcement and state regulators, and keep policies up to date. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, bonus potential, paid vacation/holidays, parental leave, and tuition/certification reimbursement.
Contracts Manager I – Advanced Programs
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,747 – $201,870 (full-time range)
Senior contracts role supporting defense and advanced electronics programs. You’ll lead proposals, negotiate FAR/DFAR contracts, manage customer relationships, and be the main contracts point of contact. Requires a Bachelor’s degree, 8+ years’ experience, and active SECRET clearance. Strong benefits, career growth, and chances to work on high‑impact national security projects.
Legal Assistant
- Employer: New Hampshire Public Defender
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Not stated (appears to be regular staff role)
- Salary: Not listed
Support 3–4 attorneys with client contact, scheduling, document prep, and case management in a public defense office. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and interested in criminal justice. Requires HS diploma/GED, with legal experience or related schooling highly desired. Includes state health and dental, vision, life/disability, 403(b), PTO, sick time, and holidays. Must submit a resume and brief letter of interest.
If any of these feel close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a path to grow into the role.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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