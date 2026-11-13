Nashua’s tech and defense scene is buzzing right now, and leadership roles are a big part of that growth. If you’ve got program or product experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Nashua, NH

Nashua, NH Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,962 – $226,035

Lead production programs for the F-35 Solutions product line, acting as the bridge between engineering, factories, supply chain, and program leadership. This role is ideal if you have defense manufacturing experience and want to own budget, schedule, quality, and risk on high-impact programs with strong benefits and national security mission work.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Nashua, NH

Nashua, NH Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,095 – $200,762

Take a brand-new electronic warfare program from proposal through development into production. You’ll drive proposal support, material management, capacity planning, and transition to production—great fit if you have a strong supply chain or manufacturing background and want to shape a program from day one.

Employer: Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (GSSI)

Location: Nashua, NH, US

Nashua, NH, US Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Executive role leading Product Management, Project Management, and Engineering for a global leader in ground penetrating radar. You’ll own the full product lifecycle, from roadmap and budgets to engineering execution, in a smaller, 80+ person company with strong benefits, 4 weeks PTO, and a focus on work–life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on what they’re looking for and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.