Nashua has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hotels to high-tech facilities. If you like staying active and keeping buildings running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clarion Hotel by Choice Hotels

Clarion Hotel by Choice Hotels Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep this busy hotel in top shape by handling repairs and preventive maintenance in guest rooms and public areas (plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, painting). Good fit if you’re handy, like solving problems fast, and don’t mind some evenings, weekends, and on-call work.

Employer: Clarion Hotel by Choice Hotels

Clarion Hotel by Choice Hotels Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the housekeeping team with laundry, trash removal, stocking supplies, and light cleaning/maintenance around the hotel and pool area. Great entry role if you’re dependable, like physical work, and want hotel experience (no prior experience required).

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $66,017 – $105,628/year

Senior-level role maintaining and troubleshooting electrical systems across a large office/lab/manufacturing campus (boilers, chillers, HVAC controls, emergency power, fire alarm, security, and more). Requires a NH Journeyman Electrician License and 4+ years commercial/industrial experience, with strong benefits and a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off).

Employer: Rentokil North America

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits start Day 1)

Travel to homes to inspect, treat, and prevent pest issues while educating customers and building long-term relationships. Good for someone who likes working outdoors and indoors, staying active, and doesn’t mind PPE, ladders, crawl spaces, and a company vehicle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.