Nashua has a steady need for people who can help keep hospitals, offices, and local sites safe. If you’re calm under pressure and like helping others, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Nashua, NH (plus Salem, Merrimack, Manchester)

(plus Salem, Merrimack, Manchester) Salary: $18.00/hour in Nashua

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Shifts: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift options

Seasonal role with weekly pay and lots of shift choices, great if you want extra income or to try out security work. Big plus: benefits, paid training, and room to grow into permanent part-time or full-time with a large national company.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Nashua, NH

Salary: $56,401 – $95,881/year

Type: Full-time, hybrid schedule

Entry-level security role focused on personnel clearances and visitor control in the defense/aerospace world. Good fit if you’re organized, like admin work, and want a career path with federal clearances, every-other-Friday off, and strong benefits.

Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health System

Location: Nashua, NH (Main & West Campus)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, nights (11p–7a)

Hospital security role where you help keep patients, visitors, and staff safe 24/7. Expect safety rounds, emergency response, and supporting clinical teams, plus health benefits, retirement plan, tuition help, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.