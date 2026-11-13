Nashua’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in tech, defense, and engineering. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote (U.S.) – listed under Nashua, NH

– listed under Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Performance-based (commissions and bonuses; no base listed)

Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule and one-on-one coaching. Great if you’re self-motivated, want to work from home, and like the idea of uncapped, performance-based pay.

Employer: Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) Location: Nashua, NH or Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $200,000 per year

High-travel (75–80%) sales engineering role selling advanced power grid technology. Strong fit if you have an electrical engineering background and want top-tier pay and benefits with a 100% employee-owned company.

Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Account management for global OEM/ODM customers in high-speed connectors and cable assemblies. Good for someone detail-oriented who enjoys customer advocacy, forecasting, and data-driven analysis with light travel (up to 10%).

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Southern NH campuses (Hudson, Merrimack, Nashua)

Type: Full-time, hybrid (> 50% onsite)

Salary: $79,365 – $134,921 per year

Hybrid BD/market analysis role supporting aerospace and defense business development. Nice mix of data visualization, market analysis, trade show support, and internal comms, with strong benefits and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.