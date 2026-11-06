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🐱 Playful & Cuddly Cats Ready for Adoption in Nashua, NH
Looking for a new feline friend in Nashua, NH? These sweet cats at the Humane Society for Greater Nashua are ready to meet you and head home.
Cumulus & Nimbus (Bonded Kittens)
Status: Adoptable as a pair
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kittens)
Gender: Female & Female
Color: Gray/Blue
Shelter: Humane Society for Greater Nashua
Phone: (603) 889-2275 ext.21
These two sisters are tiny bundles of energy and fun. Their description calls them "mini whirlwinds" and "the definition of wild"—you’ll have a blast playing with them. After playtime, they turn into soft, snuggly cuddle bugs, “as soft as clouds.”
They are:
- Up to date on age-appropriate vaccines
- Spayed
- Microchipped
Cumulus and Nimbus are looking for a home together and would make a lively, loving addition to many types of households.
👉 Meet Cumulus & Nimbus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blueberry Pie
Status: Adoptable
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
Shelter: Humane Society for Greater Nashua
Phone: (603) 889-2275 ext.21
Blueberry Pie is a gentle, loving girl whose personality is just as sweet as her name. Her listing says you’ll fall in love with her infectious purrs, and she’s a great match if you’re hoping for a lap cat to keep you company on the couch.
She was found as a stray, so the shelter isn’t sure how she does with other pets yet. If you already have animals at home, the shelter can help you plan careful introductions.
She is:
- Up to date on vaccines
- Spayed
- Microchipped
👉 Meet Blueberry Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats sounds like your new best friend, please call the Humane Society for Greater Nashua at (603) 889-2275 ext.21 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.