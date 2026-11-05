🏭 Nashua NH Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Weekend & Quality Roles

Nashua’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hands-on work, quality control, and weekend shifts with pay bumps. Here are several solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Wakefield Thermal

Wakefield Thermal Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

This role supports operations, manufacturing, and procurement to keep product quality high and disruptions low. Good fit if you have 2+ years manufacturing experience, can read technical drawings, and like detailed inspection work (receiving, in-process, and final).

Employer: Crane Currency

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Help run and improve an ISO 9001 Quality Management System for high-security products (think currency features). You’ll lead root cause investigations (8D, 5 Why, Fishbone), audits, and continuous improvement. Requires a Bachelor’s in engineering and 3+ years quality experience in manufacturing.

Employer: Crane Currency

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, weekend days

Pay & Schedule: $22.50/hr + 20% diff = $27.00/hr, Fri–Sun, 6:00 AM–6:00 PM, 36 hours worked, paid for 40

Entry-level machine operator role with paid training and a path to permanent hire in about 90 days. Great if you want a 3-day workweek, like hands-on work, and want to grow into a long-term manufacturing career.

Employer: Crane Currency

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, weekend days

Pay & Schedule: $22.50/hr + 20% diff = $27.00/hr, Fri–Sun, 6:00 AM–6:00 PM, 36 hours worked, paid for 40

Similar setup to the Coater Operator, but focused more on inspection while running machines. No experience required, just reliability, mechanical interest, and ability to follow detailed processes in a secure production environment.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, onsite, weekend days (Fri–Sun)

Salary Range: $67,406 – $114,590 + 10% shift differential

Lead a weekend production value stream for advanced defense electronics. You’ll manage people, staffing, and KPIs (cycle time, defects, rework) and drive continuous improvement/Lean. Needs 3+ years manufacturing/operations plus people leadership experience.

Employer: Resonetics

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on team lead role in micro medical manufacturing, acting as a skilled laser operator and go-to person for your workstation. You’ll assign work, train others, track production, and support continuous improvement. Requires 3+ years production experience and strong communication.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary Range: $57,319 – $91,710

Inspect circuit card and module assemblies under a microscope using IPC-A-610 / J-STD-001 standards. Good for detail-focused folks with 2+ years inspection or quality control experience who can sit at a bench and work closely with cross-functional teams.

Employer: MACOM Technology Solutions

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Operate and set up automatic die attach equipment (Datacon 2200) in a clean-room environment for high-end RF and semiconductor products. Needs 2+ years microelectronics assembly and a high school diploma; ITAR means you must be a U.S. Person.

Employer: Crane Currency

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, weekend shifts

Pay & Schedule: Up to $27.00/hr (with 20% diff), Fri–Sun, 6:00 AM–6:00 PM or 6:00 PM–6:00 AM, 36 hours worked, paid for 40

Broader weekend machine operator openings for people with manufacturing, mechanical, or technical backgrounds (or strong mechanical aptitude). You’ll set up, run, and troubleshoot equipment with paid training and a typical 90-day path to permanent hire.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—weekend and quality roles in Nashua tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.