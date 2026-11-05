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🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Medical Openings Around Nashua, NH
Nashua’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, home care, and virtual care are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or nutrition, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and career goals.
Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist
- Employer: St. Joseph Hospital (Covenant Health)
- Location: Nashua, NH (on-site, acute care hospital)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on an inpatient team handling med order review, verification, dispensing, and clinical consults. Great fit if you have a PharmD, inpatient experience or residency, and want to be deeply involved in rounds, stewardship, and quality projects.
Adult Hospitalist
- Employer: 77 Consultants (community hospital partner)
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Highly competitive (exact amount not listed)
Physician-led group with Mass General Brigham specialty support, EPIC, predictable scheduling, and strong benefits (PTO, CME, retirement match, relocation). Ideal for IM or FM physicians wanting solid work–life balance in a community setting.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,270/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Pay: $3,270 per week (plus stipends for those who qualify)
High-paying Cath Lab Tech contract with Day 1 medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and tax-free stipends if eligible. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab experience; strong option if you want top travel pay and full support from a national agency.
(Several duplicate postings exist for this same role; details are the same.)
Weekend LNA or Experienced PCA – Home Care
- Employer: Guardian Angel Senior Services
- Location: Nashua, NH & nearby towns
- Type: Part-time, weekends
- Pay: $21–$23/hour, daily pay available
Perfect if you want extra weekend income and one-on-one senior care. Flexible weekend shifts, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match, and potential health benefits if you reach 30+ hours.
Experienced LNA / PCA / HHA / CNA – Home Care
- Employer: Guardian Angel Senior Services
- Location: Nashua, NH & surrounding communities
- Type: Part-time or Full-time, flexible
- Pay: $21–$23/hour, daily pay available
Lots of hours available with flexible scheduling (days, nights, weekends, overnights). Great for caregivers who want steady home-care work, mileage reimbursement, and room to build a long-term schedule.
Registered Dietitian (RD) – Virtual Menopause Care
- Employer: Pomelo Care
- Location: Remote, licensed in NH (and other states a plus)
- Type: 1099 contractor, minimum 10 patient-facing hours/week
- Pay: $60 per active visit hour + no-show pay + small bonuses
Fully remote RD role focused on perimenopause/menopause with strong training and free CPEUs. You set your own schedule and work in a multi-specialty virtual team (MD + RD + therapist) without worrying about billing or marketing.
Permanent Staff Operating Room RN – Nights
- Employer: Aya Healthcare (permanent placement)
- Location: Nashua, NH (acute care hospital, ~140 beds)
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Based on experience
Permanent OR RN role at a local hospital, placed through Aya. Good if you want to settle into a staff job but still like having a big agency help with options, pay details, and future moves.
Permanent Staff ER RN – Nights
- Employer: Aya Healthcare (permanent placement)
- Location: Nashua, NH (acute care hospital, ~140 beds)
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Based on experience
ER RN opening for nurses who want a stable, permanent ED role. You’ll apply via Aya, which can also show you other ER options and help compare pay and benefits.
LNA – Neuro/Ortho Med-Surg – Full Time (Evenings)
- Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health System (3 East unit)
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time, 11a–11p
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Hospital-based LNA role combining clinical assistant + unit coordinator work on a busy neuro/ortho surgical floor. Comes with full hospital benefits, tuition help, and strong career growth.
LNA – Neuro – Per Diem (Second Shift)
- Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health System (3 East)
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Per diem, second shift
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Great if you want flexible hospital shifts without a full-time commitment. Same neuro/ortho med-surg unit, with access to education and retirement benefits for eligible hours.
LNA – Med/Surg Neuro/Orthopedics – Per Diem
- Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health System (3 East)
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Per diem
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Another per diem LNA option on the same fast-paced surgical/med-surg unit, ideal if you want to pick up shifts around another job or school.
LNA – Neuro – Evenings (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health System (3 East)
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time, mix of 3p–11p and 11a–11p
- Bonus: $3,000 sign-on for full-time LNAs
If you’re an LNA wanting hospital experience plus a sign-on bonus, this evening role on the neuro/ortho floor offers strong benefits, tuition reimbursement, and loan paydown programs.
Registered Dietitian – Cardiac Rehab (Per Diem)
- Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health System
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Per diem
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Per diem RD role focused on cardiac and pulmonary rehab—great if you like chronic disease counseling and want hospital experience with flexible hours and Magnet-level support.
Interventional Radiology Technologist – Per Diem
- Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Per diem
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Assist with minimally invasive IR procedures in a modern radiology department. Requires ARRT (R) and NH imaging license; ideal if you already have IR experience and want extra specialized shifts.
Medical Assistant – Outpatient Float Pool
- Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health – Foundation Medical Partners
- Location: Nashua, NH & multiple clinic sites
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive + enhanced float differential
Float MA role covering family practices across southern NH, with a mix of in-person, phone, and telehealth work. Good for experienced MAs who like variety, Epic, and strong benefits.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Outpatient Float
- Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health – Foundation Medical Partners
- Location: Nashua, NH & multiple clinic sites
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive + enhanced float differential
LPN float role supporting primary care practices with assessments, meds, vaccines, and patient education across in-person and telehealth. Great if you want clinic hours, variety, and room to grow.
Registered Nurse – ICU – Full Time, Nights
- Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
For RNs with recent ICU/critical care experience, this role offers high-acuity patients, Magnet-level nursing, tuition help, and loan paydown programs in a 188-bed hospital.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh. Even one or two targeted applications can move your career forward this month.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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