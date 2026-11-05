🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Medical Openings Around Nashua, NH

Nashua’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, home care, and virtual care are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or nutrition, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and career goals.

Employer: St. Joseph Hospital (Covenant Health)

St. Joseph Hospital (Covenant Health) Location: Nashua, NH (on-site, acute care hospital)

(on-site, acute care hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on an inpatient team handling med order review, verification, dispensing, and clinical consults. Great fit if you have a PharmD, inpatient experience or residency, and want to be deeply involved in rounds, stewardship, and quality projects.

Employer: 77 Consultants (community hospital partner)

(community hospital partner) Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Highly competitive (exact amount not listed)

Physician-led group with Mass General Brigham specialty support, EPIC, predictable scheduling, and strong benefits (PTO, CME, retirement match, relocation). Ideal for IM or FM physicians wanting solid work–life balance in a community setting.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12-hr day shifts Pay: $3,270 per week (plus stipends for those who qualify)

High-paying Cath Lab Tech contract with Day 1 medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and tax-free stipends if eligible. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab experience; strong option if you want top travel pay and full support from a national agency.

(Several duplicate postings exist for this same role; details are the same.)

Employer: Guardian Angel Senior Services

Location: Nashua, NH & nearby towns

Type: Part-time, weekends

Pay: $21–$23/hour, daily pay available

Perfect if you want extra weekend income and one-on-one senior care. Flexible weekend shifts, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match, and potential health benefits if you reach 30+ hours.

Employer: Guardian Angel Senior Services

Location: Nashua, NH & surrounding communities

Type: Part-time or Full-time , flexible

, flexible Pay: $21–$23/hour, daily pay available

Lots of hours available with flexible scheduling (days, nights, weekends, overnights). Great for caregivers who want steady home-care work, mileage reimbursement, and room to build a long-term schedule.

Employer: Pomelo Care

Location: Remote, licensed in NH (and other states a plus)

Type: 1099 contractor , minimum 10 patient-facing hours/week

, minimum Pay: $60 per active visit hour + no-show pay + small bonuses

Fully remote RD role focused on perimenopause/menopause with strong training and free CPEUs. You set your own schedule and work in a multi-specialty virtual team (MD + RD + therapist) without worrying about billing or marketing.

Employer: Aya Healthcare (permanent placement)

(permanent placement) Location: Nashua, NH (acute care hospital, ~140 beds)

(acute care hospital, ~140 beds) Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Based on experience

Permanent OR RN role at a local hospital, placed through Aya. Good if you want to settle into a staff job but still like having a big agency help with options, pay details, and future moves.

Employer: Aya Healthcare (permanent placement)

(permanent placement) Location: Nashua, NH (acute care hospital, ~140 beds)

(acute care hospital, ~140 beds) Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Based on experience

ER RN opening for nurses who want a stable, permanent ED role. You’ll apply via Aya, which can also show you other ER options and help compare pay and benefits.

Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health System (3 East unit)

(3 East unit) Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, 11a–11p

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Hospital-based LNA role combining clinical assistant + unit coordinator work on a busy neuro/ortho surgical floor. Comes with full hospital benefits, tuition help, and strong career growth.

Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health System (3 East)

(3 East) Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Per diem, second shift

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Great if you want flexible hospital shifts without a full-time commitment. Same neuro/ortho med-surg unit, with access to education and retirement benefits for eligible hours.

Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health System (3 East)

(3 East) Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Per diem

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Another per diem LNA option on the same fast-paced surgical/med-surg unit, ideal if you want to pick up shifts around another job or school.

Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health System (3 East)

(3 East) Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time , mix of 3p–11p and 11a–11p

, mix of and Bonus: $3,000 sign-on for full-time LNAs

If you’re an LNA wanting hospital experience plus a sign-on bonus, this evening role on the neuro/ortho floor offers strong benefits, tuition reimbursement, and loan paydown programs.

Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health System

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Per diem

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Per diem RD role focused on cardiac and pulmonary rehab—great if you like chronic disease counseling and want hospital experience with flexible hours and Magnet-level support.

Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Per diem

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Assist with minimally invasive IR procedures in a modern radiology department. Requires ARRT (R) and NH imaging license; ideal if you already have IR experience and want extra specialized shifts.

Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health – Foundation Medical Partners

Location: Nashua, NH & multiple clinic sites

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + enhanced float differential

Float MA role covering family practices across southern NH, with a mix of in-person, phone, and telehealth work. Good for experienced MAs who like variety, Epic, and strong benefits.

Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health – Foundation Medical Partners

Location: Nashua, NH & multiple clinic sites

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + enhanced float differential

LPN float role supporting primary care practices with assessments, meds, vaccines, and patient education across in-person and telehealth. Great if you want clinic hours, variety, and room to grow.

Employer: Southern New Hampshire Health

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

For RNs with recent ICU/critical care experience, this role offers high-acuity patients, Magnet-level nursing, tuition help, and loan paydown programs in a 188-bed hospital.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh. Even one or two targeted applications can move your career forward this month.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.