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🎓 Nashua NH Education Jobs: Multiple School & Childcare Roles
Nashua’s education scene is busy right now, with openings in both public schools and local childcare. If you like working with kids and want steady hours, these are worth a look.
District Wide Special Education Paraeducator – Broad Street Elementary
- Employer: Nashua School District
- Location: Broad Street Elementary School, Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.94 – $27.27/hour (based on experience)
- Start: November 19, 2026
Support students with special education needs across the district, helping with IEP goals, academics, and daily care (including lifting, feeding, and toileting as needed). Requires a high school diploma/GED; some schools may need college credits or Paraeducator II certification. Apply through www.nashua.edu.
District Wide Special Education Paraeducator – Nashua High School South
- Employer: Nashua School District
- Location: Nashua High School South, Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.94 – $27.27/hour (based on experience)
- Start: ASAP / 2026–2027 school year
Work with high school students receiving special education services, supporting IEP goals, social-emotional growth, and independence. Same education requirements as other district para roles; good fit if you enjoy older students and want a school-year schedule. Apply through www.nashua.edu.
Toddler Teacher: Lead/Associate Qualified
- Employer: Marguerite's Place, Inc.
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time (9:30am–5:30pm)
- Pay: From $21.00/hour (ECE qualification level)
Teach toddlers in a mission-driven childcare program that supports local families, using a social-emotional, trauma-informed approach. Offers 100% health and dental coverage for employees, free childcare when space is available, and paid time off and trainings. Lead or Associate Teacher qualifications in Early Childhood/Education required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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