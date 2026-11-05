🎓 Nashua NH Education Jobs: Multiple School & Childcare Roles

Nashua’s education scene is busy right now, with openings in both public schools and local childcare. If you like working with kids and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nashua School District

Nashua School District Location: Broad Street Elementary School, Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.94 – $27.27/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Start: November 19, 2026

Support students with special education needs across the district, helping with IEP goals, academics, and daily care (including lifting, feeding, and toileting as needed). Requires a high school diploma/GED; some schools may need college credits or Paraeducator II certification. Apply through www.nashua.edu.

Employer: Nashua School District

Nashua School District Location: Nashua High School South, Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.94 – $27.27/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Start: ASAP / 2026–2027 school year

Work with high school students receiving special education services, supporting IEP goals, social-emotional growth, and independence. Same education requirements as other district para roles; good fit if you enjoy older students and want a school-year schedule. Apply through www.nashua.edu.

Employer: Marguerite's Place, Inc.

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time (9:30am–5:30pm)

Pay: From $21.00/hour (ECE qualification level)

Teach toddlers in a mission-driven childcare program that supports local families, using a social-emotional, trauma-informed approach. Offers 100% health and dental coverage for employees, free childcare when space is available, and paid time off and trainings. Lead or Associate Teacher qualifications in Early Childhood/Education required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.