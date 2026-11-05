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🛒 Nashua NH Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs
Nashua’s retail scene is busy right now—big brands and local employers are all hiring. If you like helping customers, there are solid options here from entry level to management.
Specialty Team Leader – Beer, Wine, Cheese & Chocolate
Employer: Whole Foods Market
Location: Nashua, NH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25.10–$42.50/hour
Lead the Specialty department and run daily operations, from buying and merchandising to team hiring and coaching. Good fit if you have 2+ years retail and 1+ year leadership and want strong benefits plus a busy, customer-facing role.
Full Time – Loader/Cart Associate (Opening Shift)
Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Location: Nashua, NH
Type: Full-time
Help customers load purchases, collect carts, and keep the store and parking lot safe and organized. Active job with power equipment and plenty of customer interaction; retail or loading experience is a plus but not required.
Seasonal Holiday Retail Manager – Pheasant Lane Mall
Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
Location: Nashua, NH (Pheasant Lane Mall)
Type: Part-time / Seasonal (around 40 hrs/week in season)
Run the Santa photo set: hire and schedule the team, oversee daily operations, and drive sales. Great short-term leadership role if you have retail or hospitality management experience and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Seasonal Holiday Retail Assistant Manager – Pheasant Lane Mall
Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
Location: Nashua, NH (Pheasant Lane Mall)
Type: Part-time / Seasonal
Support the Local Manager with staffing, training, and daily photo operations on the Santa set. Good for someone 18+ with some leadership or retail background who wants flexible seasonal hours and a fun, fast-paced environment.
Seasonal Holiday Sales Associate – Pheasant Lane Mall
Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
Location: Nashua, NH (Pheasant Lane Mall)
Type: Part-time / Seasonal
Welcome families, take photos, and help guests pick photo packages. You’ll be on your feet, working peak retail hours with flexible scheduling; great first job if you’re 16+ and enjoy kids and a festive vibe.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
Location: Nashua, NH
Type: Part-time
Pay: From $17.00/hour
Front-of-club role focused on memberships, returns, and general customer service. Weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, and access to benefits for eligible team members.
Cashier – Part Time
Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
Location: Nashua, NH
Type: Part-time
Pay: From $16.50/hour
Run the registers, help members with purchases and renewals, and keep the front end clean. Good fit if you like a steady pace and talking with lots of people.
Produce Clerk – Part Time
Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
Location: Nashua, NH
Type: Part-time
Pay: From $16.75/hour
Stock and rotate fresh fruits and veggies, keep displays clean, and answer member questions. You’ll be moving a lot and lifting up to 50 lbs, often in cooler temps.
Recovery Associate – Part Time
Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
Location: Nashua, NH
Type: Part-time
Pay: From $16.50/hour
Focus on stocking, straightening shelves, and keeping the club neat and organized. Great if you like physical work and don’t mind being on your feet.
Customer Service Associate
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Nashua, NH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15–$19/hour
Work the register, stock shelves, and help customers find what they need, including photo and online pickup. Flexible schedule with evenings and weekends required.
Shift Lead
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Nashua, NH
Type: Likely Full-time / Keyholder
Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour
Keyholder role that opens/closes the store, handles cash, and coaches the team while still serving customers. Good step up if you have 1+ year retail leadership or keyholder experience.
Cleaning Associate
Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)
Location: 28 North West Blvd, Nashua, NH
Type: Part-time
Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour
Keep the store clean, organized, and customer-ready, with some cashiering and recovery as needed. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide range of TJX benefits depending on hours.
Relationship Banker – NH Central Market
Employer: Bank of America
Location: Nashua, NH
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Meet with clients in the branch, handle basic transactions, and connect them to banking, lending, and investment solutions. Ideal if you have sales or financial services experience and are comfortable with goals and weekend hours.
Customer Support Specialist
Employer: Wakefield Thermal
Location: Nashua, NH
Type: Full-time
Office-based customer care role supporting orders, quotes, and updates for a manufacturing company. Good match if you have 2–5 years customer service, strong computer skills, and like detailed, behind-the-scenes work.
Night Crew Stocker
Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market
Location: Nashua, NH
Type: Full-time
Overnight or varied shifts stocking shelves, working freight, and organizing the store for the next day. You’ll lift up to 60 lbs and use equipment like pallet jacks; prior stocking or retail experience is helpful.
Retail Sales Associate
Employer: Verizon
Location: Nashua, NH
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Pay: $16–$21/hour base + up to ~$18,000/year commissions
Sell wireless plans and devices, hit sales goals, and help customers with tech solutions. Strong benefits from day one, commission potential up to $65K–$75.5K+ total, and a clear growth path if you like sales.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—retail roles in Nashua tend to fill fast, especially seasonal ones.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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