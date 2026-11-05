🛒 Nashua NH Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Nashua’s retail scene is busy right now—big brands and local employers are all hiring. If you like helping customers, there are solid options here from entry level to management.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.10–$42.50/hour

Lead the Specialty department and run daily operations, from buying and merchandising to team hiring and coaching. Good fit if you have 2+ years retail and 1+ year leadership and want strong benefits plus a busy, customer-facing role.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Help customers load purchases, collect carts, and keep the store and parking lot safe and organized. Active job with power equipment and plenty of customer interaction; retail or loading experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Nashua, NH (Pheasant Lane Mall)

Type: Part-time / Seasonal (around 40 hrs/week in season)

Run the Santa photo set: hire and schedule the team, oversee daily operations, and drive sales. Great short-term leadership role if you have retail or hospitality management experience and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Nashua, NH (Pheasant Lane Mall)

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Support the Local Manager with staffing, training, and daily photo operations on the Santa set. Good for someone 18+ with some leadership or retail background who wants flexible seasonal hours and a fun, fast-paced environment.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Nashua, NH (Pheasant Lane Mall)

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Welcome families, take photos, and help guests pick photo packages. You’ll be on your feet, working peak retail hours with flexible scheduling; great first job if you’re 16+ and enjoy kids and a festive vibe.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Front-of-club role focused on memberships, returns, and general customer service. Weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, and access to benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.50/hour

Run the registers, help members with purchases and renewals, and keep the front end clean. Good fit if you like a steady pace and talking with lots of people.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.75/hour

Stock and rotate fresh fruits and veggies, keep displays clean, and answer member questions. You’ll be moving a lot and lifting up to 50 lbs, often in cooler temps.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.50/hour

Focus on stocking, straightening shelves, and keeping the club neat and organized. Great if you like physical work and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$19/hour

Work the register, stock shelves, and help customers find what they need, including photo and online pickup. Flexible schedule with evenings and weekends required.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Likely Full-time / Keyholder

Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Keyholder role that opens/closes the store, handles cash, and coaches the team while still serving customers. Good step up if you have 1+ year retail leadership or keyholder experience.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: 28 North West Blvd, Nashua, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour

Keep the store clean, organized, and customer-ready, with some cashiering and recovery as needed. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide range of TJX benefits depending on hours.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Meet with clients in the branch, handle basic transactions, and connect them to banking, lending, and investment solutions. Ideal if you have sales or financial services experience and are comfortable with goals and weekend hours.

Employer: Wakefield Thermal

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Office-based customer care role supporting orders, quotes, and updates for a manufacturing company. Good match if you have 2–5 years customer service, strong computer skills, and like detailed, behind-the-scenes work.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Overnight or varied shifts stocking shelves, working freight, and organizing the store for the next day. You’ll lift up to 60 lbs and use equipment like pallet jacks; prior stocking or retail experience is helpful.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16–$21/hour base + up to ~$18,000/year commissions

Sell wireless plans and devices, hit sales goals, and help customers with tech solutions. Strong benefits from day one, commission potential up to $65K–$75.5K+ total, and a clear growth path if you like sales.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—retail roles in Nashua tend to fill fast, especially seasonal ones.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.