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Nashua
🏗️ Nashua NH Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings
4 days ago
Nashua’s defense and space scene is buzzing right now. If you’re an engineer who likes hard problems and high‑impact hardware, there’s a lot here for you.
Mechanical Engineer (Principal) – Electronic Warfare
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Nashua, NH (fully onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $66.00 – $89.00/hr
- Deadline: Anticipated close Nov 18, 2026
Lead mechanical design for advanced electronic warfare and electromagnetic attack systems, from concept through production. Great fit if you enjoy structural/thermal analysis, 3D CAD, and mentoring a small team on complex defense hardware.
Systems Engineer – Space & C4ISR
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Nashua, NH (fully onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $80.00 – $105.00/hr
- Clearance: Active Secret required (Top Secret preferred)
- Deadline: Anticipated close Nov 18, 2026
Work on high‑reliability space electronics and EO/IR systems, using tools like MATLAB/Python to model performance and support full lifecycle systems engineering. Ideal if you like complex sensing, controls, and presenting at key customer milestones.
Semiconductor Process Engineer – Cleanroom
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
- Location: Nashua, NH (100% onsite cleanroom)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $79,365 – $134,921
Own inline test processes in a wafer fab, from daily monitoring to new tool qualification and yield improvement using SPC and JMP. Good match if you have 2+ years in semiconductors and like hands‑on work in a cleanroom.
Hardware Engineer – EW Hardware Lead
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $97,008 – $164,914
Lead multi‑discipline hardware teams (EE/ME/firmware/drafting) building next‑gen countermeasure and electromagnetic attack systems. Great for someone with BSEE/BSME who wants technical leadership plus schedule, cost, and design‑review ownership.
Principal Mechanical Designer – CEMA
- Employer: BAE Systems USA
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $118,095 – $200,762
Senior mechanical designer role leading drafting efforts for complex electro‑mechanical EW hardware using modern 3D CAD and GD&T. Best for someone with 15+ years in design/drafting and experience guiding small design teams.
Senior Process Engineer – ACES Manufacturing
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
- Location: Nashua, NH (100% onsite)
- Type: Full‑time, first shift (4/10 option)
- Salary: $97,008 – $164,914
Support multiple factories with process design, layout, tooling, and defect reduction for advanced EW products. Good fit if you have 3+ years in manufacturing/process engineering and like being on the floor solving build issues.
Senior Principal Process Engineer – ACES
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
- Location: Nashua, NH (100% onsite)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $132,962 – $226,035
High‑level process SME role leading manufacturing technology, automation, and MES integration across ACES factories. Ideal for engineers with 8+ years in manufacturing/process, strong Paperless/MES skills, and an active Secret clearance.
Microwave Industrial Engineer
- Employer: BAE Systems USA
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $64,926 – $110,374
Industrial engineering role supporting microwave factories with capacity modeling, AutoCAD layouts, and process improvement. Great if you like data, Lean, and building dashboards to make production run smoother.
DMS Mechanical Engineer II
- Employer: BAE Systems USA
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $79,365 – $134,921
Support sustainment of complex microwave hardware by handling obsolescence, design changes, and tolerance analysis. Nice role if you have 2+ years in mechanical design and want broad exposure to production and suppliers.
Semiconductor Process Engineer – Inline Test
- Employer: BAE Systems USA
- Location: Nashua, NH (100% onsite cleanroom)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $79,365 – $134,921
Very similar to the other semiconductor process role, focused on inline test, new tool installs, and process improvement using JMP. Strong match if you want a stable fab role with lots of hands‑on process ownership.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s still live. Even if the fit isn’t perfect, it can open doors for the next role.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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