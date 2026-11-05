🏗️ Nashua NH Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Nashua’s defense and space scene is buzzing right now. If you’re an engineer who likes hard problems and high‑impact hardware, there’s a lot here for you.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Nashua, NH (fully onsite)

Type: Contract

Pay: $66.00 – $89.00/hr

Deadline: Anticipated close Nov 18, 2026

Lead mechanical design for advanced electronic warfare and electromagnetic attack systems, from concept through production. Great fit if you enjoy structural/thermal analysis, 3D CAD, and mentoring a small team on complex defense hardware.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Nashua, NH (fully onsite)

Type: Contract

Pay: $80.00 – $105.00/hr

Clearance: Active Secret required (Top Secret preferred)

Deadline: Anticipated close Nov 18, 2026

Work on high‑reliability space electronics and EO/IR systems, using tools like MATLAB/Python to model performance and support full lifecycle systems engineering. Ideal if you like complex sensing, controls, and presenting at key customer milestones.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Nashua, NH (100% onsite cleanroom)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $79,365 – $134,921

Own inline test processes in a wafer fab, from daily monitoring to new tool qualification and yield improvement using SPC and JMP. Good match if you have 2+ years in semiconductors and like hands‑on work in a cleanroom.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $97,008 – $164,914

Lead multi‑discipline hardware teams (EE/ME/firmware/drafting) building next‑gen countermeasure and electromagnetic attack systems. Great for someone with BSEE/BSME who wants technical leadership plus schedule, cost, and design‑review ownership.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $118,095 – $200,762

Senior mechanical designer role leading drafting efforts for complex electro‑mechanical EW hardware using modern 3D CAD and GD&T. Best for someone with 15+ years in design/drafting and experience guiding small design teams.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Nashua, NH (100% onsite)

Type: Full‑time, first shift (4/10 option)

Salary: $97,008 – $164,914

Support multiple factories with process design, layout, tooling, and defect reduction for advanced EW products. Good fit if you have 3+ years in manufacturing/process engineering and like being on the floor solving build issues.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Nashua, NH (100% onsite)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $132,962 – $226,035

High‑level process SME role leading manufacturing technology, automation, and MES integration across ACES factories. Ideal for engineers with 8+ years in manufacturing/process, strong Paperless/MES skills, and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $64,926 – $110,374

Industrial engineering role supporting microwave factories with capacity modeling, AutoCAD layouts, and process improvement. Great if you like data, Lean, and building dashboards to make production run smoother.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $79,365 – $134,921

Support sustainment of complex microwave hardware by handling obsolescence, design changes, and tolerance analysis. Nice role if you have 2+ years in mechanical design and want broad exposure to production and suppliers.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Nashua, NH (100% onsite cleanroom)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $79,365 – $134,921

Very similar to the other semiconductor process role, focused on inline test, new tool installs, and process improvement using JMP. Strong match if you want a stable fab role with lots of hands‑on process ownership.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s still live. Even if the fit isn’t perfect, it can open doors for the next role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.