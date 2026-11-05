💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles in Nashua, NH ($25–$95K+)

Nashua’s finance scene is busy right now—great mix of corporate, tech, and small business roles. If you’re good with numbers, there’s something here from hands-on bookkeeping to higher-level pricing and payroll.

Employer: Atrium (for a New England construction company)

Atrium (for a New England construction company) Location: Nashua, NH

Salary: $85k – $95k + 5–10% bonus

Type: Full-time

Handle weekly payroll for a multi-location, union workforce and support month-end close and reconciliations. Good fit if you have 2–5 years of payroll, union experience, and a Bachelor’s in Accounting or Finance, and want strong benefits plus growth in a project-based environment.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Nashua, NH

Salary: Competitive; base pay varies by state, plus bonus, equity, and benefits

Competitive; base pay varies by state, plus Type: Part-time, year-round (20+ hrs/week, on-site)

Year-round role doing full-service tax prep and in-person client advising while helping grow TurboTax’s local presence. Ideal if you’re an EA/CPA/attorney (or similar), have 3+ years of paid 1040 prep, and like community outreach, workshops, and building a loyal client base.

Employer: Blue Granite Bookkeeping & CFO Services

Location: Nashua, NH (in person)

Salary: $25.00 – $28.00/hour

Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week), potential to go full-time

Work with multiple small-business clients doing QuickBooks Online bookkeeping, reconciliations, and financial statements. Great for someone with 3+ years bookkeeping, strong QBO skills, and who’s open to a skills assessment and wants room to grow into more hours.

Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions

Location: Nashua, NH

Salary: Depends on experience

Type: Likely full-time (noted as corporate role)

Join a global electronics leader managing RFQs, pricing databases, and cost/market analysis for high-speed connector products. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Business/Finance/Supply Chain and 3+ years in pricing, product management, or financial analysis who likes data-heavy, cross-functional work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility in hours, start dates, or exact experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.