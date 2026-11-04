🏗️ Nashua NH Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Tech Employers

Nashua’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in defense and high‑speed connectors. If you’re into complex hardware, systems, or process work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Nashua, NH (onsite, clearance required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $149,603 – $254,317

Lead a team building advanced FPGAs for electronic combat systems across air, land, sea, and space. You’ll own architecture, RTL, synthesis, lab debug, and mentoring in a mission-driven environment with strong benefits.

Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mechanical design role on next‑gen high‑speed connector products for servers, storage, and data centers. Good fit if you like CAD, materials, and working across R&D, manufacturing, and global customers.

Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role guiding system‑level architecture for high‑speed backplane connectors, including AI/ML and hyperscale customers. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in IT/Datacom hardware who enjoys being the technical face to big accounts.

Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions

Location: Nashua, NH (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on process role supporting new high‑speed cable products, tooling, and early sample builds. Great for 2–5 years’ experience in manufacturing who likes improving quality, cost, and efficiency.

Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead root‑cause work on connector failures, build a failure database, and work directly with customers and suppliers. Good match if you enjoy deep problem‑solving, testing, and data‑driven reports.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.