🚔 Nashua NH Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Nashua has some solid security and surveillance roles right now, especially if you like structured work and clear procedures. Most of these offer steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Delaware North

Delaware North Location: Nashua, NH (Gate City Casino)

(Gate City Casino) Type: Full-time and part-time

Full-time and part-time Pay: $20.00 – $24.00/hour

Casino security role with multiple shifts (evenings, overnights, weekends) and a busy, fast-paced environment. You’ll check IDs, patrol the property, respond to incidents, and work closely with guests and local law enforcement. Weekly pay, training, employee discounts, and a full benefits package for eligible team members.

Employer: DraftKings Inc.

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.46 – $23.08/hour, plus potential bonus, equity, and benefits

Remote-style surveillance role using access control and CCTV to monitor DraftKings retail sportsbooks and offices. Good fit if you like tech, detailed work, and 12-hour rotating shifts that include nights, weekends, and holidays. You’ll help deter fraud, archive video, and may work with law enforcement and gaming authorities.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Location: South Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.00/hour

Lead role for experienced security officers who want to supervise a team and still be hands-on. Fixed schedule (weekends plus afternoon/evening shifts), weekly pay, and lots of discount perks and advancement options. You’ll patrol, de-escalate situations, and help train and motivate other officers.

Employer: Crane Currency

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time, rotating 3 days on / 3 days off , 6:45am–7:00pm

Full-time, rotating , Pay: $25.00 – $28.00/hour, plus overtime, differentials, and bonus plan

Day-shift armed role protecting a high-security manufacturing site and its products. You’ll monitor access and alarms, patrol inside and outside, inspect shipments, and respond to emergencies. Strong benefits (medical, PTO from day one, 401(k) match) and clear career paths if you want to stay in security long term.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good public safety roles in Nashua tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.