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👔 Nashua, NH Executive & Management – Multiple $100K+ Roles
Nashua’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in tech, defense, and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got program, operations, or agile leadership experience, there are some strong six‑figure options here.
Business Unit Director – Cable Backplane
- Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a $100M+ Tier 1 OEM account in high-speed cable backplane systems that power global IT, datacom, and AI/ML infrastructure. You’ll own P&L, set strategy, and drive a matrixed global team across engineering, operations, finance, and quality.
Program Manager – High Speed Backplane
- Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-visibility role running complex technical programs that support next‑gen AI/ML and global infrastructure. You’ll be the main link between customers and internal teams, owning scope, schedule, and cross‑functional coordination.
Scrum Master – Aviation Solutions
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Nashua, NH (hybrid, 2+ days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $150,000 base range
Guide agile teams building mission‑critical military aviation software on a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off). US citizenship and ability to get a DoD Secret or higher clearance are required; strong SAFe/Scrum skills are a plus.
Operations Program Manager III – ACES Product Line
- Employer: BAE Systems USA
- Location: Nashua, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $132,962 – $226,035
Senior operations leader role in electronic warfare and countermeasure solutions, owning program performance across cost, schedule, and quality. You’ll coach other Ops PMs, work closely with supply chain and engineering, and support programs that protect military missions.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility in level and scope for the right background.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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