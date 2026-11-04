👔 Nashua, NH Executive & Management – Multiple $100K+ Roles

Nashua’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in tech, defense, and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got program, operations, or agile leadership experience, there are some strong six‑figure options here.

Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions

Amphenol Communications Solutions Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a $100M+ Tier 1 OEM account in high-speed cable backplane systems that power global IT, datacom, and AI/ML infrastructure. You’ll own P&L, set strategy, and drive a matrixed global team across engineering, operations, finance, and quality.

Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions

Amphenol Communications Solutions Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-visibility role running complex technical programs that support next‑gen AI/ML and global infrastructure. You’ll be the main link between customers and internal teams, owning scope, schedule, and cross‑functional coordination.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Nashua, NH (hybrid, 2+ days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000 base range

Guide agile teams building mission‑critical military aviation software on a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off). US citizenship and ability to get a DoD Secret or higher clearance are required; strong SAFe/Scrum skills are a plus.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Nashua, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,962 – $226,035

Senior operations leader role in electronic warfare and countermeasure solutions, owning program performance across cost, schedule, and quality. You’ll coach other Ops PMs, work closely with supply chain and engineering, and support programs that protect military missions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility in level and scope for the right background.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.