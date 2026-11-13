Mayor Jenkins will take part in The Salvation Army’s Mayor Red Kettle Ring-Off: Battle of the Bells at Martin’s Super Market (242 N. Oakland Ave., Nappanee) on Friday, November 20 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Residents are invited to stop by, say hello, and place a donation in his Red Kettle to help Nappanee compete against the mayors of Goshen and Elkhart.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Nappanee, IN