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Nappanee
Mayor Jenkins joins Red Kettle Ring-Off Nov. 20
7 days ago
Mayor Jenkins will take part in The Salvation Army’s Mayor Red Kettle Ring-Off: Battle of the Bells at Martin’s Super Market (242 N. Oakland Ave., Nappanee) on Friday, November 20 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Residents are invited to stop by, say hello, and place a donation in his Red Kettle to help Nappanee compete against the mayors of Goshen and Elkhart.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Nappanee, IN
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