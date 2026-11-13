Nappanee’s plants are busy, and a few solid manufacturing roles just popped up. Good mix of hands-on work and a learning-focused internship if you’re newer to the field.

Employer: Lippert

Lippert Location: Nappanee, IN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri; some weekends/overnights)

(40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri; some weekends/overnights) Pay: Hourly (rate not listed)

Hands-on assembly work building components to spec. You’ll read blueprints, use hand tools, stay on your feet, and help keep production moving in a busy, loud shop. Good fit if you like physical work, overtime options, and a company that offers training, mentoring, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: UFP Industries

Location: Nappanee, IN

Type: Full-time internship (summer focus)

(summer focus) Pay: Not listed

Great for students or early-career folks who want to learn how a wood manufacturing plant really runs. You rotate through manufacturing, sales, and production, work on a summer project, and get exposure to continuous improvement and safety.

Employer: UFP Industries, Inc.

Location: Nappanee, IN, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Move materials to and from production, keep the yard organized, and help clear bottlenecks on the floor. No experience required (forklift experience is a plus), and they’ll walk you through the licensing process if you’re at least 18.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts and growth paths.

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