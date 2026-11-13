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🏭 Nappanee Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week
Nappanee’s plants are busy, and a few solid manufacturing roles just popped up. Good mix of hands-on work and a learning-focused internship if you’re newer to the field.
Assembly - Laborer
- Employer: Lippert
- Location: Nappanee, IN
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri; some weekends/overnights)
- Pay: Hourly (rate not listed)
Hands-on assembly work building components to spec. You’ll read blueprints, use hand tools, stay on your feet, and help keep production moving in a busy, loud shop. Good fit if you like physical work, overtime options, and a company that offers training, mentoring, and tuition reimbursement.
Production Intern
- Employer: UFP Industries
- Location: Nappanee, IN
- Type: Full-time internship (summer focus)
- Pay: Not listed
Great for students or early-career folks who want to learn how a wood manufacturing plant really runs. You rotate through manufacturing, sales, and production, work on a summer project, and get exposure to continuous improvement and safety.
Forklift Operator I
- Employer: UFP Industries, Inc.
- Location: Nappanee, IN, US
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Move materials to and from production, keep the yard organized, and help clear bottlenecks on the floor. No experience required (forklift experience is a plus), and they’ll walk you through the licensing process if you’re at least 18.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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