Napoleon has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. Here are a few adoptable kitties from our local shelter who would love to meet you.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Henry County Humane Society

Phone: (419) 592-3777

Sadie 82C is a young brown tabby baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, she may be a great match.

👉 Meet Sadie 82C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Fawn

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Henry County Humane Society

Phone: (419) 592-3777

Phantom 95C is a tan/fawn baby boy who’s ready to leave the shelter for a real home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a playful kitten to your family, he could be the one.

👉 Meet Phantom 95C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young cat

Adoptable young cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Henry County Humane Society

Phone: (419) 592-3777

Tinny 96C is a young gray/blue boy, past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of youth. He’s looking for a home where he can settle in and be part of the family.

👉 Meet Tinny 96C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult cat

Adoptable adult cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Henry County Humane Society

Phone: (419) 592-3777

Spicy 97C is an adult brown tabby girl who’s ready for a stable, loving home. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a calmer companion.

👉 Meet Spicy 97C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Napoleon, OH, please consider visiting Henry County Humane Society or calling (419) 592-3777 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.