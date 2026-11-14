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🐱 Friendly Napoleon Cats Ready for Adoption Near You
Napoleon has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. Here are a few adoptable kitties from our local shelter who would love to meet you.
Sadie 82C
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Henry County Humane Society
- Phone: (419) 592-3777
Sadie 82C is a young brown tabby baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, she may be a great match.
👉 Meet Sadie 82C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Phantom 95C
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Henry County Humane Society
- Phone: (419) 592-3777
Phantom 95C is a tan/fawn baby boy who’s ready to leave the shelter for a real home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a playful kitten to your family, he could be the one.
👉 Meet Phantom 95C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tinny 96C
- Status: Adoptable young cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Henry County Humane Society
- Phone: (419) 592-3777
Tinny 96C is a young gray/blue boy, past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of youth. He’s looking for a home where he can settle in and be part of the family.
👉 Meet Tinny 96C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spicy 97C
- Status: Adoptable adult cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Henry County Humane Society
- Phone: (419) 592-3777
Spicy 97C is an adult brown tabby girl who’s ready for a stable, loving home. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a calmer companion.
👉 Meet Spicy 97C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Napoleon, OH, please consider visiting Henry County Humane Society or calling (419) 592-3777 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.