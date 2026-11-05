Napoleon trash and recycling shifts for Veterans Day

Due to Veterans Day, City of Napoleon refuse and recycling will follow this schedule for the week of November 9, 2026: Mon Nov 9 – Monday route; Tue Nov 10 – Tuesday route; Wed Nov 11 – no pickup (holiday); Thu Nov 12 – Wednesday and Thursday routes together; Fri Nov 13 – Friday route. Homes on the Wednesday route should place refuse and recycling at the curb by 7:00 AM on Thursday, November 12, and pickups may be later than normal because it is a double day. For questions, call the Operations Department between 7:00 AM and 3:30 PM at 419-599-1891.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Napoleon Ohio