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Napoleon trash and recycling shifts for Veterans Day
Due to Veterans Day, City of Napoleon refuse and recycling will follow this schedule for the week of November 9, 2026: Mon Nov 9 – Monday route; Tue Nov 10 – Tuesday route; Wed Nov 11 – no pickup (holiday); Thu Nov 12 – Wednesday and Thursday routes together; Fri Nov 13 – Friday route. Homes on the Wednesday route should place refuse and recycling at the curb by 7:00 AM on Thursday, November 12, and pickups may be later than normal because it is a double day. For questions, call the Operations Department between 7:00 AM and 3:30 PM at 419-599-1891.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Napoleon Ohio
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