🛒 Napoleon, OH Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings & Weekly Pay

Napoleon’s retail scene is busy right now, with travel centers and big-box stores all hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LV Petroleum LLC

LV Petroleum LLC Location: 900 American Rd, Napoleon, OH 43545

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Weekly pay , competitive hourly wage, health, dental & vision , 401(k)/IRA , paid time off

, competitive hourly wage, , , Walk-in interviews welcome at the address above. You’ll help truck drivers with work orders, parts, and over-the-counter sales in a fast-paced shop environment, with room to grow into higher-paying roles.

Employer: LV Petroleum LLC

LV Petroleum LLC Location: 900 American Rd, Napoleon, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Weekly pay , health, dental & vision , 401(k) , paid time off (vacation, sick & public holidays)

, , , Walk-in interviews weekdays 10–4. Great fit if you like variety: running the register, stocking, light cleaning, and helping travelers at a busy travel center.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1416

Location: 1815 Scott St, Napoleon, OH 43545

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14–$27 per hour plus possible premium pay and performance incentives

plus possible and Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) , stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U)

Health, dental, vision, , stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, and You’ll stock and merchandise health and beauty items and help customers find what they need, with solid pay and strong benefits even for part-time.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply or stop by in person this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.