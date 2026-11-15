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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Naples
Naples has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re thinking about adding a pup to your home, these adoptable dogs are waiting for you.
Laila
- Breed: Pomsky mix
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Naples, FL)
- Good with: People, children, and dogs (loves attention and play)
Laila is a sweet, loving, playful girl who adores being part of everything you do. She’s energetic, enjoys being outside, and loves meeting people—folks often stop to say hi because she’s so adorable, and she soaks up the attention. She’s smart, knows basic commands, can be a bit stubborn at times, and is very affectionate and kissy. Her current owner notes she has some separation anxiety, so she’ll do best with someone who’s home often or can help her feel secure.
👉 Meet Laila and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Susie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society Naples
- Phone: (239) 643-1555
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, monthly parasite prevention
Susie is a young mixed-breed girl waiting at Humane Society Naples. All dogs there come already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and on parasite prevention, so she’ll be ready to settle right into your home.
👉 Meet Susie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zoran
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society Naples
- Phone: (239) 643-1555
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, monthly parasite prevention
Puppy Zoran is a medium mixed-breed baby with lots of growing and learning ahead. She’s starting life with a great head start thanks to the care at Humane Society Naples.
👉 Meet Zoran and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lady
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $475
- Shelter: Humane Society Naples
- Phone: (239) 643-1555
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, monthly parasite prevention
Lady is described as a future adventure buddy, full of potential and ready to learn with you. With some guidance and love, she could be the perfect match for an active home.
👉 Meet Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RAMSEY
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Collier County Domestic Animal Services
- Phone: (239) 252-7387
RAMSEY is a young Border Collie mix at Collier County Domestic Animal Services. Border Collies are known for being bright and active, and Ramsey is looking for a home that can give him both exercise and companionship.
👉 Meet RAMSEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Honey
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $475
- Shelter: Humane Society Naples
- Phone: (239) 643-1555
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, monthly parasite prevention
Honey is another “adventure buddy” pup at Humane Society Naples, ready to grow up by your side. She’s eager for a family who will guide her and enjoy all the puppy fun.
👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
REBA
- Breed: Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Collier County Domestic Animal Services
- Phone: (239) 252-7387
REBA is an adult Bull Terrier at Collier County Domestic Animal Services. She’s past the puppy stage and ready for a home that appreciates a mature, steady companion.
👉 Meet REBA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ALICE
- Breed: Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Collier County Domestic Animal Services
- Phone: (239) 252-7387
ALICE is another adult Bull Terrier looking for a fresh start. If you love this distinctive breed, she could be the perfect fit for your home.
👉 Meet ALICE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BUNNY
- Breed: Hound (unknown type)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Collier County Domestic Animal Services
- Phone: (239) 252-7387
BUNNY is an adult hound mix with a classic brown coat. She’s waiting at Collier County Domestic Animal Services for someone who loves the gentle, loyal nature many hounds share.
👉 Meet BUNNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocky
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $475
- Shelter: Humane Society Naples
- Phone: (239) 643-1555
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, monthly parasite prevention
Rocky is a brown puppy described as a great “adventure buddy” in the making. If you’re ready for training, playtime, and lots of love, he could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Naples dogs caught your eye, reach out to Humane Society Naples, Collier County Domestic Animal Services, or the private owner listing to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.