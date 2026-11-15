Naples has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re thinking about adding a pup to your home, these adoptable dogs are waiting for you.

Breed: Pomsky mix

Pomsky mix Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Naples, FL)

Good with: People, children, and dogs (loves attention and play)

Laila is a sweet, loving, playful girl who adores being part of everything you do. She’s energetic, enjoys being outside, and loves meeting people—folks often stop to say hi because she’s so adorable, and she soaks up the attention. She’s smart, knows basic commands, can be a bit stubborn at times, and is very affectionate and kissy. Her current owner notes she has some separation anxiety, so she’ll do best with someone who’s home often or can help her feel secure.

👉 Meet Laila and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society Naples

Phone: (239) 643-1555

Health: Spayed, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, monthly parasite prevention

Susie is a young mixed-breed girl waiting at Humane Society Naples. All dogs there come already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and on parasite prevention, so she’ll be ready to settle right into your home.

👉 Meet Susie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society Naples

Phone: (239) 643-1555

Health: Spayed, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, monthly parasite prevention

Puppy Zoran is a medium mixed-breed baby with lots of growing and learning ahead. She’s starting life with a great head start thanks to the care at Humane Society Naples.

👉 Meet Zoran and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $475

Shelter: Humane Society Naples

Phone: (239) 643-1555

Health: Spayed, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, monthly parasite prevention

Lady is described as a future adventure buddy, full of potential and ready to learn with you. With some guidance and love, she could be the perfect match for an active home.

👉 Meet Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Shelter: Collier County Domestic Animal Services

Phone: (239) 252-7387

RAMSEY is a young Border Collie mix at Collier County Domestic Animal Services. Border Collies are known for being bright and active, and Ramsey is looking for a home that can give him both exercise and companionship.

👉 Meet RAMSEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $475

Shelter: Humane Society Naples

Phone: (239) 643-1555

Health: Spayed, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, monthly parasite prevention

Honey is another “adventure buddy” pup at Humane Society Naples, ready to grow up by your side. She’s eager for a family who will guide her and enjoy all the puppy fun.

👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bull Terrier

Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Shelter: Collier County Domestic Animal Services

Phone: (239) 252-7387

REBA is an adult Bull Terrier at Collier County Domestic Animal Services. She’s past the puppy stage and ready for a home that appreciates a mature, steady companion.

👉 Meet REBA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bull Terrier

Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Collier County Domestic Animal Services

Phone: (239) 252-7387

ALICE is another adult Bull Terrier looking for a fresh start. If you love this distinctive breed, she could be the perfect fit for your home.

👉 Meet ALICE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type)

Hound (unknown type) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Shelter: Collier County Domestic Animal Services

Phone: (239) 252-7387

BUNNY is an adult hound mix with a classic brown coat. She’s waiting at Collier County Domestic Animal Services for someone who loves the gentle, loyal nature many hounds share.

👉 Meet BUNNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $475

Shelter: Humane Society Naples

Phone: (239) 643-1555

Health: Neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, monthly parasite prevention

Rocky is a brown puppy described as a great “adventure buddy” in the making. If you’re ready for training, playtime, and lots of love, he could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Naples dogs caught your eye, reach out to Humane Society Naples, Collier County Domestic Animal Services, or the private owner listing to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.