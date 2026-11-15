Naples retail is busy right now – from fashion to auto parts to finance, there’s a nice mix of front-line and leadership roles open. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, this is a good moment to apply.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods) Location: Naples, FL (4155 9th Street North)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $16.50/hour

Lead the front registers, coach cashiers, and keep the checkout area running smoothly while making sure customers leave happy. Good fit if you’ve got strong people skills, can train others, and want solid retail benefits (discounts, 401(k), health options for eligible staff).

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; this is the same role.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (eligible for performance-based incentives)

Help shoppers find the perfect pair, from fitting room to checkout, while working toward daily sales goals. Great if you enjoy fashion, talking with customers, and want access to merchandise discounts, health benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match (eligibility varies).

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts, doing light installs (like wipers and batteries), and keeping the store stocked and organized. Good for someone 18+ with basic car parts knowledge who wants a steady, hands-on job and room to grow.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Step into leadership by helping run the store, coach the team, and hit sales and inventory goals. Ideal if you’ve got strong communication and leadership skills and want to move up in automotive retail management.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)

Starting Pay: $29.50/hour

Estimated Year 1 Store Manager Earnings: $92,500 – $102,500 (salary + bonus, may vary)

Hands-on leadership program where you learn to run your own ALDI store while working side-by-side with the team. Strong pick if you want a fast track into management with competitive pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, holidays, and parental leave for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Naples, FL (Investor Center)

Type: Full-time

Category: Customer Service

Customer Service Pay: Not listed (includes paid licensing training)

Support Fidelity customers by phone and in person with account questions, trades, and basic planning while you study for your FINRA SIE, Series 7, and Series 66 (all sponsored with paid study time). Great entry into financial services if you love helping people and want a clear career path.

Employer: Phones Unlimited

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $28.00/hour (hourly + commission)

Help customers pick phones and plans, hit sales goals, and handle basic store opening/closing tasks. Nice option if you like tech, want commission upside, and need a flexible schedule with an employee discount.

Employer: Gretchen Scott Designs

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time (seasonal), some Part-time noted

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00/hour

Fun, preppy women’s clothing shop looking for an upbeat sales and stock pro who loves styling outfits and keeping the store looking sharp. Best for someone with 2+ years retail management, strong computer skills, and interest in 401(k) with match, health insurance, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Naples.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.