Naples is buzzing with hospitality openings right now, from resorts on the water to wellness cafés and country clubs. If you like fast-paced shifts and happy guests, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Unidine

Unidine Location: Mooring Park at the Chateau, Naples, FL

Mooring Park at the Chateau, Salary: $15.00 – $16.50/hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level friendly role keeping the kitchen clean and running smoothly in a senior living community. Comes with free meals, tuition reimbursement, and a full benefits package for full-time staff.

Employer: Moorings Golf & Country Club

Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL Salary: $22.00 – $26.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Why it’s worth a look: Higher hourly pay for experienced cooks in a fine dining setting. Great if you’ve got strong knife skills and want busy, high-end service without a late-night restaurant grind.

Employer: Juice Society Cafe

Location: Park Shore Plaza, Naples, FL

Park Shore Plaza, Naples, FL Salary: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Fun, wellness-focused spot making smoothies, açaí bowls, and juices. Offers a flexible schedule and employee discount, ideal if you like a social, upbeat environment and can work at least one weekend day.

Employer: FirstService Residential

Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL Salary: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Step up from regular bartending into a lead role with opening/closing, training, and scheduling duties. Good fit if you know your cocktails, like managing a team, and can work varied shifts, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Naples Bay Resort & Marina (Pyramid Global Hospitality)

Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL Salary: $11.98/hour (plus tips)

(plus tips) Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Waterfront resort setting with a focus on guest experience and growth. Great if you’ve got a couple years of serving experience and want to work in a polished, fast-paced restaurant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for multiple roles once they meet a good candidate.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.