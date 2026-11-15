Naples healthcare is busy and hiring across many skill levels right now, from entry-level caregivers to licensed nurses and imaging pros.

Here are several solid openings in Naples, FL worth a look:

Employer: U.S. Renal Care

U.S. Renal Care Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work with patients living with kidney disease in an in‑center dialysis setting, under the supervision of an RN. Great fit if you have a desire to work in healthcare, with training, certification support, and benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: RadNet

RadNet Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $36–$52 per hour

Join a radiology team using advanced imaging technology, with a $15,000 sign-on bonus or student loan payment plan. Requires ARRT(MR) or ARMRIT, BLS, and MRI experience; comes with medical, dental, vision, HSA with employer funding, 401(k) match, and free imaging services for you and immediate family.

Employer: DIAL A NURSE

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Likely part-time / per diem (other)

Likely Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay )

Not listed (described as ) Provide in‑home support like bathing, dressing, mobility help, light housekeeping, meal prep, and companionship. You’ll need a Florida HHA certificate or CNA license, reliable transportation, and to pass a background check; offers flexible schedules.

Employer: Solaris Healthcare

Location: 900 Imperial Golf Course Blvd, Naples, FL 34110

Type: Part-time (11pm–7am)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Night-shift RN role in a long‑term/rehab setting handling admissions, discharges, meds, and care coordination. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous time off, tuition reimbursement, uniforms, perks, and shift differentials, plus an “advanced pay” option.

Employer: Solaris Healthcare

Location: 900 Imperial Golf Course Blvd, Naples, FL 34110

Type: Part-time (11pm–7am)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Overnight LPN role with duties similar to the RN position: med passes, admissions/discharges, and monitoring residents. Offers paid training, flexible scheduling, shift differentials, and access to the broader Solaris benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have multiple shifts and related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.