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Naples
🏥 Naples FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Hiring Now
4 days ago
Naples healthcare is busy and hiring across many skill levels right now, from entry-level caregivers to licensed nurses and imaging pros.
Here are several solid openings in Naples, FL worth a look:
Dialysis Patient Care Technician – Chronic In‑Center
- Employer: U.S. Renal Care
- Location: Naples, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Work with patients living with kidney disease in an in‑center dialysis setting, under the supervision of an RN. Great fit if you have a desire to work in healthcare, with training, certification support, and benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: RadNet
- Location: Naples, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $36–$52 per hour
- Join a radiology team using advanced imaging technology, with a $15,000 sign-on bonus or student loan payment plan. Requires ARRT(MR) or ARMRIT, BLS, and MRI experience; comes with medical, dental, vision, HSA with employer funding, 401(k) match, and free imaging services for you and immediate family.
HHAs and CNAs in Naples, FL
- Employer: DIAL A NURSE
- Location: Naples, FL
- Type: Likely part-time / per diem (other)
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay)
- Provide in‑home support like bathing, dressing, mobility help, light housekeeping, meal prep, and companionship. You’ll need a Florida HHA certificate or CNA license, reliable transportation, and to pass a background check; offers flexible schedules.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Part-Time 11pm–7am
- Employer: Solaris Healthcare
- Location: 900 Imperial Golf Course Blvd, Naples, FL 34110
- Type: Part-time (11pm–7am)
- Salary: Not listed
- Night-shift RN role in a long‑term/rehab setting handling admissions, discharges, meds, and care coordination. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous time off, tuition reimbursement, uniforms, perks, and shift differentials, plus an “advanced pay” option.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Part-Time 11–7
- Employer: Solaris Healthcare
- Location: 900 Imperial Golf Course Blvd, Naples, FL 34110
- Type: Part-time (11pm–7am)
- Salary: Not listed
- Overnight LPN role with duties similar to the RN position: med passes, admissions/discharges, and monitoring residents. Offers paid training, flexible scheduling, shift differentials, and access to the broader Solaris benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have multiple shifts and related roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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