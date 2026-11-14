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🔧 Naples, FL Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Naples is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings, homes, and resorts running smoothly. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and staying active on the job.
House person – Naples Bay Resort & Marina
- Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality (Naples Bay Resort & Marina)
- Location: Naples, FL 34102
- Salary: $17/hour
- Type: Full-time
Support the housekeeping team at a luxury waterfront resort by keeping public areas spotless, delivering linens and supplies, and helping room attendants. Good fit if you have strong attention to detail, can be on your feet, and like working around guests in a resort setting.
HVAC Lead Installer – Call The Owls
- Employer: Call The Owls
- Location: Naples, FL 34110
- Salary: $100,000 – $200,000/year
- Type: Full-time, in-person
Lead installs of high-end residential HVAC systems with a company that offers top pay, a take-home truck, tools, and paid training. Ideal if you’re an experienced installer who wants strong earnings, modern tech (iPhone/iPad), and room to grow.
Housekeeper / Laundry Assistant – Solaris HealthCare North Naples
- Employer: Solaris HealthCare North Naples
- Location: 10949 Parnu St, Naples, FL 34109
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., weekdays + every other weekend
Keep a nursing center clean and comfortable by handling room cleaning, trash removal, and laundry for residents and staff. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, uniforms, and tuition reimbursement if you want to grow in healthcare.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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