Naples is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings, homes, and resorts running smoothly. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and staying active on the job.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality (Naples Bay Resort & Marina)

Pyramid Global Hospitality (Naples Bay Resort & Marina) Location: Naples, FL 34102

Salary: $17/hour

Type: Full-time

Support the housekeeping team at a luxury waterfront resort by keeping public areas spotless, delivering linens and supplies, and helping room attendants. Good fit if you have strong attention to detail, can be on your feet, and like working around guests in a resort setting.

Employer: Call The Owls

Location: Naples, FL 34110

Salary: $100,000 – $200,000/year

Type: Full-time, in-person

Lead installs of high-end residential HVAC systems with a company that offers top pay, a take-home truck, tools, and paid training. Ideal if you’re an experienced installer who wants strong earnings, modern tech (iPhone/iPad), and room to grow.

Employer: Solaris HealthCare North Naples

Location: 10949 Parnu St, Naples, FL 34109

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., weekdays + every other weekend

Keep a nursing center clean and comfortable by handling room cleaning, trash removal, and laundry for residents and staff. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, uniforms, and tuition reimbursement if you want to grow in healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.