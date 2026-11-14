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Naples
📅 Holiday Candy House creation for kids – Dec. 18, $12
3 days ago
📅 Build a Holiday Candy House with the Kids
Kids can decorate their own Holiday Candy House using candy, cookies, and frosting — all supplies are included.
When: Friday, December 18, 2026, 5:00–6:30 PM
Where: Vineyards Community Park, 6231 Arbor Boulevard W., Naples, FL 34119
Cost: $12 per person
Registration deadline: December 15, 2026
This is a hands-on holiday craft event where children create an edible “work of art” and take home sweet memories.
To sign up or get more information, call 239-252-4105.
More Info: HOLIDAY CANDY HOUSE CREATION Collier County Parks
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