📅 Build a Holiday Candy House with the Kids

Kids can decorate their own Holiday Candy House using candy, cookies, and frosting — all supplies are included.

When: Friday, December 18, 2026, 5:00–6:30 PM

Where: Vineyards Community Park, 6231 Arbor Boulevard W., Naples, FL 34119

Cost: $12 per person

Registration deadline: December 15, 2026

This is a hands-on holiday craft event where children create an edible “work of art” and take home sweet memories.

To sign up or get more information, call 239-252-4105.