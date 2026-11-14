Naples neighbors are sharing some nice free deals and events this week. Here are a couple of local offers you might want to check out.

Enjoy a free Christmas concert while helping kids in our community. This is a toy drive hosted by East Naples United Methodist Church.

What: Free Christmas concert & toy drive (admission is free)

Free Christmas concert & toy drive (admission is free) When: December 13th at 3 PM

Where: 2701 Airport Pulling Rd. South, Naples, FL 34112 (East Naples United Methodist Church, near Crown Pointe Naples )

(East Naples United Methodist Church, near ) Cost: Concert admission is free ; there will be a free-will offering to help cover church community programs

Concert admission is ; there will be a to help cover church community programs Extra: Bring a new toy if you’d like to support the toy drive

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

(The other posts listed are paid cleaning services, not free items or events, so they’re not included here.)

Free events and community deals in Naples can go quickly, and details may change, so it’s a good idea to click through and confirm before you head out.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.