Naples has some very special dogs looking for a second chance. Each one has their own story and is ready to meet the right family.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society Naples

Phone: (239) 643-1555

Health: All Humane Society Naples dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and on monthly parasite prevention .

All Humane Society Naples dogs are . Visit info: Walk-in hours at the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples Main Shelter are Tuesday–Sunday, 11:00 am – 5:30 pm. No appointment needed.

👉 Meet Colletta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $250

Personality notes from shelter: Described as a fun “adventure buddy” with lots of potential who’s ready to learn with her new person.

Described as a fun with lots of potential who’s ready to learn with her new person. Shelter: Humane Society Naples

Phone: (239) 643-1555

Health: Spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and on parasite prevention (per shelter’s standard care).

Spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and on parasite prevention (per shelter’s standard care). Visit info: Walk-in hours Tuesday–Sunday, 11:00 am – 5:30 pm at the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples Main Shelter.

👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $475

Personality notes from shelter: Another sweet “adventure buddy” pup, full of potential and ready to learn with a loving family.

Another sweet pup, full of potential and ready to learn with a loving family. Shelter: Humane Society Naples

Phone: (239) 643-1555

Health: Spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and on parasite prevention (per shelter’s standard care).

Spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and on parasite prevention (per shelter’s standard care). Visit info: Walk-in hours Tuesday–Sunday, 11:00 am – 5:30 pm at the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples Main Shelter.

👉 Meet Scottie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society Naples

Phone: (239) 643-1555

Health: Spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and on parasite prevention (per shelter’s standard care).

Spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and on parasite prevention (per shelter’s standard care). Visit info: Walk-in hours Tuesday–Sunday, 11:00 am – 5:30 pm at the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples Main Shelter.

👉 Meet Levi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society Naples

Phone: (239) 643-1555

Personality: A shy Sato girl with beautiful golden eyes . She can be nervous at first and does best with someone patient who lets her set the pace. Once she feels safe, she becomes very attached and loves to cuddle, even falling asleep in your lap. Treats and a gentle approach help her feel secure.

A shy girl with . She can be nervous at first and does best with someone patient who lets her set the pace. Once she feels safe, she becomes very attached and loves to cuddle, even falling asleep in your lap. Treats and a gentle approach help her feel secure. Health: Spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and on parasite prevention (per shelter’s standard care).

Spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and on parasite prevention (per shelter’s standard care). Visit info: Walk-in hours Tuesday–Sunday, 11:00 am – 5:30 pm at the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples Main Shelter.

👉 Meet Lilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehoming)

(private owner rehoming) Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Naples, FL)

Notes from owner: Chip’s person is working two jobs and can’t keep up with his care costs. Chip has allergy issues and can be food aggressive, so he will need an experienced, understanding home ready to manage his medical needs and behavior safely.

👉 Meet Chip and learn more on adoptapet

If you’re in the Naples area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Humane Society Naples or reaching out to the private owner listings. Sharing these pups with friends, family, and on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.