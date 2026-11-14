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🐶 Playful, Shy & Loyal Dogs Hoping for Homes in Naples, FL
Naples has some very special dogs looking for a second chance. Each one has their own story and is ready to meet the right family.
Colletta
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society Naples
- Phone: (239) 643-1555
- Health: All Humane Society Naples dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and on monthly parasite prevention.
- Visit info: Walk-in hours at the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples Main Shelter are Tuesday–Sunday, 11:00 am – 5:30 pm. No appointment needed.
👉 Meet Colletta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blossom
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $250
- Personality notes from shelter: Described as a fun “adventure buddy” with lots of potential who’s ready to learn with her new person.
- Shelter: Humane Society Naples
- Phone: (239) 643-1555
- Health: Spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and on parasite prevention (per shelter’s standard care).
- Visit info: Walk-in hours Tuesday–Sunday, 11:00 am – 5:30 pm at the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples Main Shelter.
👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scottie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $475
- Personality notes from shelter: Another sweet “adventure buddy” pup, full of potential and ready to learn with a loving family.
- Shelter: Humane Society Naples
- Phone: (239) 643-1555
- Health: Spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and on parasite prevention (per shelter’s standard care).
- Visit info: Walk-in hours Tuesday–Sunday, 11:00 am – 5:30 pm at the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples Main Shelter.
👉 Meet Scottie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Levi
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society Naples
- Phone: (239) 643-1555
- Health: Spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and on parasite prevention (per shelter’s standard care).
- Visit info: Walk-in hours Tuesday–Sunday, 11:00 am – 5:30 pm at the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples Main Shelter.
👉 Meet Levi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilly
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society Naples
- Phone: (239) 643-1555
- Personality: A shy Sato girl with beautiful golden eyes. She can be nervous at first and does best with someone patient who lets her set the pace. Once she feels safe, she becomes very attached and loves to cuddle, even falling asleep in your lap. Treats and a gentle approach help her feel secure.
- Health: Spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and on parasite prevention (per shelter’s standard care).
- Visit info: Walk-in hours Tuesday–Sunday, 11:00 am – 5:30 pm at the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples Main Shelter.
👉 Meet Lilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chip
- Breed: French Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehoming)
- Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Naples, FL)
- Notes from owner: Chip’s person is working two jobs and can’t keep up with his care costs. Chip has allergy issues and can be food aggressive, so he will need an experienced, understanding home ready to manage his medical needs and behavior safely.
👉 Meet Chip and learn more on adoptapet
If you’re in the Naples area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Humane Society Naples or reaching out to the private owner listings. Sharing these pups with friends, family, and on social media can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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