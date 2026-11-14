Naples healthcare is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient care to advanced clinical roles. If you want steady work helping patients in a sunny coastal city, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: VSP Vision recruiting for Frantz EyeCare

VSP Vision recruiting for Location: Naples, FL (multi-site practice across Southwest FL)

(multi-site practice across Southwest FL) Type: Full-time (part-time 20+ hrs considered)

Salary: Competitive base + productivity/optical incentives (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Why it’s appealing: No weekends or holidays, busy schedule with 20+ patients/day, scribe and tech support, and access to advanced tech (Pentacam, OCT, FA, VF, G4). Strong benefits: PTO, health & malpractice insurance, CE allowance.

Employer: Physicians Regional Healthcare System

Location: Naples, FL – Pine Ridge

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive base pay + night shift incentives and full benefits)

Not listed (offers and full benefits) Why it’s appealing: Hands-on role supporting RNs/LPNs with daily care, vitals, mobility, and basic procedures in an acute care setting. Good fit if you’re starting your clinical career—0–2 years experience and BLS within 90 days; CNA/CPCT preferred.

Employer: Rheumcare

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00 – $25.00/hour , 36–40 hours/week

, Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:45 AM–4:30 PM; Fri 7:45 AM–12:00 PM

Why it’s appealing: Mix of clinical and front-desk work—vitals, injections (if certified), labs, EHR, phones, and scheduling. Strong benefits: health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability, retirement plan, pet insurance, free parking.

Employer: American Oncology Network (Florida Oncology and Hematology)

Location: Naples, FL (may travel to other AON clinics)

(may travel to other AON clinics) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Hiring Range: $15.83 – $24.37/hour

Why it’s appealing: Oncology-focused role with lots of skill-building: phlebotomy, lab testing, EKGs, assisting with bone marrows and procedures, EMR documentation, referrals, and compliance work. Great if you want deep clinical experience and are comfortable in a fast-paced, multi-site setting.

Employer: Naples Health and Rehab

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Part-time (also hiring Full-time and Per Diem)

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed) Why it’s appealing: Direct patient care in a rehab setting—meds, wound care, vitals, care plans, and patient education. Offers medical, dental, vision, retirement with match, and PTO, plus the flexibility of different schedule types.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Naples are growing and often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.