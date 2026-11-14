undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Naples
🍽️ Naples, FL Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Naples hospitality is buzzing right now – from luxury resorts to local favorites, a lot of places are staffing up before season hits. If you like fast-paced shifts and happy guests, this is a good moment to jump in.
Residences Assistant Manager – Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort
- Employer: Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort
- Location: Naples, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Lucrative salary (exact amount not listed)
This role helps run the luxury residential side of a new Four Seasons resort – think high-end service, pre-arrival planning, and leading teams in housekeeping, culinary, and concierge-style service. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, hotel discounts, paid time off from day one, free meals, and tuition reimbursement).
Support – Busser/Food Runner – Bottleneck Management
- Employer: Bottleneck Management
- Location: Naples, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: See employer careers page for details
Great fit if you want to grow in a fun, casual bar/restaurant. You’ll run food, reset tables, and keep the bar and service areas clean while working closely with servers and bartenders in a high-energy spot.
Food Runner – Bricktops (Naples)
- Employer: Bricktops (Naples)
- Location: Naples, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
You’ll deliver plates from kitchen to table, help bus and reset, and keep the service area tidy. Good option if you want solid hourly pay and to learn the flow of a busy, guest-focused restaurant.
Front Desk Agent (Part Time) – Mainsail Lodging & Development
- Employer: Mainsail Lodging & Development
- Location: Naples, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00/hour
Hybrid role covering front desk, bell, and concierge – you’ll check guests in, escort them to rooms, and help with local recommendations. Part-timers get many big-company perks like 401(k), PTO, discounts, and a free meal for full‑service hotel employees.
Event Operations Manager – Marriott / The Ritz-Carlton
- Employer: Marriott International – The Ritz-Carlton
- Location: 2600 Tiburon Drive, Naples, FL 34109
- Type: Full-time, Management
- Pay: $27.40–$33.65/hour + bonus eligible
Lead banquet and event operations at a luxury property: scheduling staff, overseeing setups, and making sure events run smoothly and profitably. Includes relocation assistance and the backing of a global brand with strong training and growth paths.
Busser/Food Runner – FUSE Global Cuisine
- Employer: FUSE Global Cuisine (FUSE Gastrobar)
- Location: Naples, FL
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$23.00/hour + tip-out
Independently owned, chef-driven spot known for creative food and cocktails. You’ll clear and reset tables, support servers, and keep the dining room sharp, with Sundays and Mondays off and a tight, team-focused vibe.
Food Runner/Busser – Pelican Marsh Golf Club
- Employer: Pelican Marsh Golf Club
- Location: North Naples, FL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (seasonal)
- Pay: $17.00–$21.00/hour
Seasonal role at a private golf club, running food, bussing, and helping with buffets and events. Flexible schedule plus staff meals every shift make this appealing if you like a club environment.
Banquet Server (Full Time) – Mainsail Lodging & Development
- Employer: Mainsail Lodging & Development
- Location: Naples, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll help plan and execute banquets, supervise service, and work closely with the culinary team for meetings, receptions, and special events. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, hotel discounts, and free meals.
Bartender – Pelican Marsh Golf Club
- Employer: Pelican Marsh Golf Club
- Location: North Naples, FL
- Type: Part-time (flexible, some full-time availability)
- Pay: From $24.00/hour
Seasonal evening bar shifts (about 3–4 nights a week) serving members and guests, with a focus on craft cocktails and strong service. Comes with staff meals, flexible schedule, paid training, and employee discounts.
Food and Beverage Director – Grey Oaks Country Club
- Employer: Grey Oaks Country Club
- Location: Naples, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.57–$28.39/hour
Senior leadership role overseeing all F&B operations, from hiring and training to budgets, inventory, and service standards across dining, bar, and events. Good match if you have solid restaurant/club management experience and want to run the whole show.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.