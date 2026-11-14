Naples hospitality is buzzing right now – from luxury resorts to local favorites, a lot of places are staffing up before season hits. If you like fast-paced shifts and happy guests, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort

Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Lucrative salary (exact amount not listed)

This role helps run the luxury residential side of a new Four Seasons resort – think high-end service, pre-arrival planning, and leading teams in housekeeping, culinary, and concierge-style service. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, hotel discounts, paid time off from day one, free meals, and tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Bottleneck Management

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: See employer careers page for details

Great fit if you want to grow in a fun, casual bar/restaurant. You’ll run food, reset tables, and keep the bar and service areas clean while working closely with servers and bartenders in a high-energy spot.

Employer: Bricktops (Naples)

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour

You’ll deliver plates from kitchen to table, help bus and reset, and keep the service area tidy. Good option if you want solid hourly pay and to learn the flow of a busy, guest-focused restaurant.

Employer: Mainsail Lodging & Development

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Hybrid role covering front desk, bell, and concierge – you’ll check guests in, escort them to rooms, and help with local recommendations. Part-timers get many big-company perks like 401(k), PTO, discounts, and a free meal for full‑service hotel employees.

Employer: Marriott International – The Ritz-Carlton

Location: 2600 Tiburon Drive, Naples, FL 34109

Type: Full-time, Management

Pay: $27.40–$33.65/hour + bonus eligible

Lead banquet and event operations at a luxury property: scheduling staff, overseeing setups, and making sure events run smoothly and profitably. Includes relocation assistance and the backing of a global brand with strong training and growth paths.

Employer: FUSE Global Cuisine (FUSE Gastrobar)

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Pay: $15.00–$23.00/hour + tip-out

Independently owned, chef-driven spot known for creative food and cocktails. You’ll clear and reset tables, support servers, and keep the dining room sharp, with Sundays and Mondays off and a tight, team-focused vibe.

Employer: Pelican Marsh Golf Club

Location: North Naples, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time (seasonal)

Full-time or Part-time (seasonal) Pay: $17.00–$21.00/hour

Seasonal role at a private golf club, running food, bussing, and helping with buffets and events. Flexible schedule plus staff meals every shift make this appealing if you like a club environment.

Employer: Mainsail Lodging & Development

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll help plan and execute banquets, supervise service, and work closely with the culinary team for meetings, receptions, and special events. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, hotel discounts, and free meals.

Employer: Pelican Marsh Golf Club

Location: North Naples, FL

Type: Part-time (flexible, some full-time availability)

Part-time (flexible, some full-time availability) Pay: From $24.00/hour

Seasonal evening bar shifts (about 3–4 nights a week) serving members and guests, with a focus on craft cocktails and strong service. Comes with staff meals, flexible schedule, paid training, and employee discounts.

Employer: Grey Oaks Country Club

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.57–$28.39/hour

Senior leadership role overseeing all F&B operations, from hiring and training to budgets, inventory, and service standards across dining, bar, and events. Good match if you have solid restaurant/club management experience and want to run the whole show.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.