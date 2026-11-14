Naples retail is busy right now—especially seasonal and part-time roles. Good mix of big brands and local shops, with several options if you like customer contact and sales.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Temporary, seasonal

Pay: Hourly + sales commission, benefits eligible

Work in the Fine Jewelry department helping customers pick special pieces, earn commission, and enjoy store discounts. Great fit if you have 1–2 years sales experience, love luxury products, and can work holidays and weekends.

Employer: lululemon

Location: Waterside Shops, Naples, FL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $19.00–$21.86/hr base + $2.00/hr target bonus (total target $21.00–$23.86/hr)

Front-of-store role helping guests with activewear, fit, and product education in a busy, upbeat store. Includes bonus potential, employee discount, and benefits (per eligibility) if you like fitness, wellness, and a high-energy team.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)

Pay: $29.50/hr; estimated Year 1 Store Manager: $92,500–$102,500 (salary + bonus, varies by location)

Hands-on leadership track where you learn to run your own ALDI store—staffing, scheduling, merchandising, and customer service. Strong option if you want a retail management career with structured training and full benefits.

Employer: Time 4 U Med Spa

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Part-time (25–28 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hr + performance incentives

Boutique med spa role mixing front desk, sales, and patient experience in a luxury setting. Ideal if you’re polished, tech-savvy, love skincare/aesthetics, and enjoy building long-term client relationships.

Employer: Grill & Fill, Inc

Location: Naples, FL (two locations)

Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week, 2–3 days)

Pay: $18.00–$28.47/hr (starting from $18/hr)

Local BBQ pro shop role helping customers with grills, parts, and propane refills (training provided). Good for someone hands-on, dependable, able to lift up to 75 lbs, and available some Saturdays (closed Sundays).

Employer: Unique Cosmetic (BISOU)

Location: Coastland Centre, Naples, FL

Type: Part-time or full-time

Pay: From $15.00/hr + incentive-based pay (no cap)

Assist sales reps at a French-style cosmetics kiosk selling vegan, cruelty-free fragrances and skincare. Great if you’re outgoing, want to grow into management, and can work 10:30am–2:30pm weekdays and start ASAP.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.