📅 Cookies & Milk with Santa at Eagle Lakes Park

Bring the kids to enjoy cookies and milk with Santa on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park, 11565 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34113.

Cost is $3 per person and pre-registration is required. You must pre-register by December 11.

To sign up or ask questions, call 239-252-3527.