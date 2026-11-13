💰 Adopt a cat or kitten for just $1, Nov 14–15

Collier County Domestic Animal Services is holding a special $1 cat and kitten adoption event on Saturday and Sunday, November 14–15, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

Stop by 7610 Davis Blvd., Naples to meet hundreds of cats and kittens of all adoptable ages and personalities. Adoption fees for all cats and kittens are just $1 during this two-day event.

You can preview available pets online at Collier.gov/DASAdopt before you go. For more details about adoption programs, visit Pets.Collier.Gov or call (239) 877-8179.

This event helps the shelter find homes and foster placements for a large number of cats and kittens currently in its care.