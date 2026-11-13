Naples is buzzing with healthcare openings right now, from schools to home care to sports rehab clinics. If you like helping people feel better and stay independent, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Collier County Public Schools

Collier County Public Schools Location: Naples, FL (Laurel Oak Elementary)

Type: Full-time, 188-day school calendar

Salary: Non-Bargaining Range – 3 (FTE 1.0)

Support the school clinic, help kids with basic health needs, and keep records up to date. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, 1+ year in a medical/childcare setting, and current First Aid/CPR/AED certification.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $42.00 per hour

Application window expected to close: 11/17/2026

Hands-on training in a CVS retail pharmacy to prepare you for a Pharmacist role. Ideal if you’re a foreign graduate from a US-accredited pharmacy school, can get pharmacist licensure within 120 days, and want real-world experience with patient care, immunizations, and pharmacy operations.

Employer: Touching Hearts at Home (Bonita Springs, Naples & beyond)

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Part-time, Full-time, PRN

Part-time, Full-time, PRN Pay: Up to $20 per hour

Provide in-home support for seniors—companionship, help with daily living, safety checks, and simple documentation in their app. Good for caring, reliable people with a driver’s license, transportation, smartphone, and clean background check.

Employer: Innovative Pain and Performance

Location: Shoppes at Vanderbilt, Naples, FL

Type: Hybrid clinical & administrative role (in person)

Hybrid clinical & administrative role (in person) Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Split your time between guiding rehab exercises, assisting with treatments, and front-desk duties in a sports-focused chiropractic clinic. Great match if you’re into fitness or rehab, enjoy working with athletes and active adults, and want flexible scheduling, paid time off, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Keep your resume handy and apply while the listings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.