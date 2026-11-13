Naples is hot right now for senior finance talent, especially in wealth and investment advisory. If you work with high-net-worth clients, there are some strong options open.

Employer: Regions Financial

Regions Financial Location: Naples, FL (Naples Main)

(Naples Main) Type: Full-time, incentive-eligible

Salary: Target pay range not listed; role includes formula-based incentive plan

Work with affluent and high-net-worth clients on financial planning, asset management, trust and estate planning, insurance, and credit needs. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years in financial services, love relationship-building, and want access to a broad platform plus strong benefits (401k match, medical, paid time off, and more).

Employer: M&T Bank / Wilmington Trust

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,700 – $232,900/year (USD)

Serve high-net-worth clients with full investment management, from IPS creation to ongoing portfolio oversight and Reg 9 reviews. Great fit if you have 7+ years of investment experience, enjoy complex fiduciary relationships, and may hold (or want) CFA/CFP or an MBA while working on a collaborative wealth team.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.