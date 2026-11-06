🎓 Naples FL Teaching Jobs – Multiple School & Early Learning Roles

Naples is busy hiring in education right now, from toddler classrooms to middle school English. If you like working with kids and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Creative World School

Creative World School Location: Naples, FL (2260 Olympia Park Blvd)

(2260 Olympia Park Blvd) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $21.00 per hour

Schedule: Day shift only, no evenings or weekends (8–5, 8:30–5:30, or 9–6, same schedule every day)

Hands-on toddler classroom with a set schedule and lots of support. Perks include free childcare, paid birthday off, paid holidays, and one week paid vacation in your first year, plus walk-in interviews from 9:30 AM–4:30 PM.

Employer: YMCA of Collier County

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Early Learning Assistant/Floater (on-site)

Early Learning Assistant/Floater (on-site) Pay: Not listed

Support teachers in the Early Learning Center and Kids Zone, help with lesson plans, and step in as a sub when needed. Good fit if you have the Florida 45-hour childcare course, CPR/First Aid, and want to grow with a mission-driven nonprofit.

Employer: Collier County Public Schools

Location: Pine Ridge Middle, Naples, FL

Type: Full-time (FTE 1.0, 196-day instructional calendar)

Pay: Instructional salary schedule (not listed in posting)

Teach English at the middle school level with a stable district role. You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree, Florida Teacher Certification, and FL DOE English 5–9 or 6–12.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—requirements are often more flexible than they look.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.