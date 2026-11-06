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🎓 Naples FL Teaching Jobs – Multiple School & Early Learning Roles
Naples is busy hiring in education right now, from toddler classrooms to middle school English. If you like working with kids and want steady hours, these are worth a look.
Toddler Lead Teacher – Creative World School
- Employer: Creative World School
- Location: Naples, FL (2260 Olympia Park Blvd)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50 – $21.00 per hour
- Schedule: Day shift only, no evenings or weekends (8–5, 8:30–5:30, or 9–6, same schedule every day)
Hands-on toddler classroom with a set schedule and lots of support. Perks include free childcare, paid birthday off, paid holidays, and one week paid vacation in your first year, plus walk-in interviews from 9:30 AM–4:30 PM.
Early Learning Floater – YMCA of Collier County
- Employer: YMCA of Collier County
- Location: Naples, FL
- Type: Early Learning Assistant/Floater (on-site)
- Pay: Not listed
Support teachers in the Early Learning Center and Kids Zone, help with lesson plans, and step in as a sub when needed. Good fit if you have the Florida 45-hour childcare course, CPR/First Aid, and want to grow with a mission-driven nonprofit.
Middle School English Teacher – Collier County Public Schools
- Employer: Collier County Public Schools
- Location: Pine Ridge Middle, Naples, FL
- Type: Full-time (FTE 1.0, 196-day instructional calendar)
- Pay: Instructional salary schedule (not listed in posting)
Teach English at the middle school level with a stable district role. You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree, Florida Teacher Certification, and FL DOE English 5–9 or 6–12.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—requirements are often more flexible than they look.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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