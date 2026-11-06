🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Naples, FL

Naples has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Rottweiler mix

Rottweiler mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Collier County Domestic Animal Services

Phone: (239) 252-7387

Tammy is a beautiful brindle adult Rottweiler mix looking for a loving home. She’s waiting at Collier County Domestic Animal Services and would love a family to call her own. For details on her temperament, vaccinations, and spay status, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Tammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society Naples – Patty Baker Main Shelter

Phone: (239) 643-1555

Bandit is a young, medium mixed-breed pup who sounds like an amazing adventure buddy. His listing says he’s bursting with potential and just needs some guidance and love to become your perfect partner. You can visit him during walk-in hours, Tuesday–Sunday, 11:00 am–5:30 pm, at the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples Main Shelter.

👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society Naples

Phone: (239) 643-1555

Tuggles is an adult small mixed-breed dog with a rich brown/chocolate coat. With a lower adoption fee, he could be a great match for someone looking for a smaller companion. For more info on his personality and medical details, reach out to Humane Society Naples.

👉 Meet Tuggles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Naples, FL, consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.