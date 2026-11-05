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🚧 Naples FL Construction & Auto Detail Jobs With Multiple Openings
Naples is busy with high-end builds and luxury cars, so skilled trades are in demand. If you’re good with your hands and like quality work, these roles are worth a look.
Journeyman Plumber
- Employer: Plumboss Inc
- Location: Naples, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour
Work on luxury residential construction projects, handling installs, repairs, and maintenance at a high standard. You’ll read blueprints, coordinate with other trades, and get perks like a company truck, fuel card, health insurance, paid time off, and professional development help.
Paint Protection Film Installer
- Employer: DC Auto Pros
- Location: Naples, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00 – $50.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week)
Install paint protection film on luxury and exotic vehicles, from partial fronts to full-body wraps. This is a steady, full-time role with health, dental, vision, and PTO, and they want someone experienced who can start quickly.
Window Tinter
- Employer: DC Auto Pros
- Location: Naples, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week)
Tint windows on a range of vehicles, including high-end models, using different film types like ceramic. You’ll get steady hours, room to grow, health/dental/vision benefits, and PTO, in a clean, professional shop.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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