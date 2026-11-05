🚌 Naples, FL Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

Naples has a steady need for safe, reliable drivers right now. If you like being on the road and helping people or businesses, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hajoca Corporation / Gorman Co.

Hajoca Corporation / Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a CDL truck delivering plumbing and industrial supplies to job sites and customers. This role is great if you’re 21+ with a CDL, like working independently, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), profit sharing, paid time off, and more).

Employer: Premiere Healthcare and Transportation Services

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary

Full-time, Part-time, Temporary Pay: From $17.00/hour

Drive patients to doctor visits, dialysis, cancer treatments, and hospital discharges. Good fit if you’re 18+ with a clean license, like helping people, and want flexible hours on day (and possibly night) shifts.

Employer: Dealers Choice Complete Car Care Center

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $21.50/hour

Handle towing for AAA, fleets, emergency road service, and police rotation calls. No CDL needed, but you must be 21+, have 3+ years tow-truck experience, and a clean record. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local driving jobs fill fast, and experience now can open bigger doors later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.